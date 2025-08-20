Founder to Founder: A podcast about the truth behind the hustle

Virgin StartUp has a wonderful podcast, Founder to Founder, a series that spotlights the honest, unfiltered stories behind building a business.

After supporting UK founders for over a decade Virgin Startup know that there’s no script for starting a business and no shortcut to success and yet all too often the public narrative around entrepreneurship skips the tough bits: the false starts, the sacrifices, the late nights, the doubts.

Virgin StartUp launched Founder to Founder so the mic could be passed to the people building the UK’s most exciting brands and ask them: what’s the real story?

Founder to Founder

Hosted by Luke Johnstone, founder of PACK'D and a Virgin StartUp mentor, each episode features a candid conversation with a fellow entrepreneur. The episodes unpack the highs, the lows, the pivotal moments – and the advice they wish they'd had when they started.

The first series features a brilliant mix of founders from across sectors – from coffee to content to jewellery – including:

Alex Partridge , founder of UNILAD and LADbible, sharing what he’s learned about business, ADHD and reinvention.

David Abrahamovitch , the powerhouse behind Grind, on building a lifestyle brand with staying power.

Pip Murray , founder of Pip & Nut, discussing growth, grit and staying mission-driven.

Olivia Jenkins , co-founder of D. Louise, on navigating rapid scale and staying grounded.

Abi Selby , founder of Spabreaks.com, on breaking barriers in the wellness industry.

Andy McNulty, exited founder of Touch Stay, reflecting on purpose and perspective.

Each conversation dives into a different facet of the founder experience – whether it’s burnout, creativity, leadership, or what it means to take risks when everything’s on the line.

Episodes drop every other Wednesday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, so whether you're a founder, a future founder, or just curious about what it really takes to build something from the ground up – this one’s for you!