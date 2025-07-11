Fly to New York on Virgin Points with Virgin Red: the new quiet luxury

Quiet luxury isn’t about flashy labels or overspending, it’s about making refined choices that speak for themselves.

And what could feel more effortlessly luxurious than jetting off to New York without blowing your budget?

With Virgin Red, your everyday spending turns quietly into Virgin Points, and those points unlock seriously rewarding experiences. In fact, with as few as 12,000 Virgin Points, you could be booking a return flight to New York with Virgin Atlantic. All you need to pay for in cash is the taxes, fees and charges.

Luxury is not about spending more. It’s about spending wisely and letting your lifestyle work for you.

Here’s how to stack up those Virgin Points quickly and get to New York in Economy or Premium Economy using Virgin Red.

Fly to New York with Virgin Atlantic using points*

You can book a return flight to New York with Virgin Atlantic and cover the airfare using:

From 12,000 Virgin Points for Economy

From 33,000 Virgin Points for Premium Economy

All you need is Virgin Red. And a few smarter ways to earn.

Earn 6,000 Virgin Points: the perfect start

Whether you’re new or already a member, these two quick wins could get you halfway to a return ticket to New York in Economy.

Link your Tesco Clubcard and set up auto-exchange: 5,000 points**

Refer a friend (or 10!) to Virgin Red: 1,000 points per friend***

Total: 6,000 Virgin Points

That’s 50% of the way there to a return ticket. No spending changes, just smarter earning.

Earn 12,000+ Virgin Points: fly to New York in Economy

Mix and match these easy earners to bag enough for a return flight:

Tesco Clubcard auto-exchange: 5,000 points**

Buy Virgin Money annual travel insurance: 3,500 points****

Refer 3 friends: 3,000 points total***

Spend £100+ on Deliveroo: 700+ points

Total: 12,200+ Virgin Points

Flight booked, feet up.

Virgin Atlantic

Earn 33,000 Virgin Points: upgrade to Premium Economy

For travellers who like a touch of indulgence at 30,000 feet, here’s your points-powered flight, smartly earned.

Tesco Clubcard auto-exchange: 5,000 points**

Virgin Money travel insurance: 3,500 points****

Virgin Trains Ticketing: 3 points per £1 (based on spend of £2,500/year): 7,500 points

Book through booking.com (8 points per £1 for UK and EU stays) (based on spend of £925/year) : 7,400 points

Refer 5 friends: 5,000 points total***

Spend with Deliveroo (7 points per £1), Selfridges (8 points per £1) and London Theatre Direct (4 points per £1) : (based on spend of £880/year): 5,600+ points

Total: 34,000 Virgin Points

It’s comfort for less.

Easy ways to earn more Virgin Points

Looking for ways to top up your points balance? These everyday earners make it effortless:

Book hotels with Booking.com

Shop fashion and gifts via Selfridges

Order your favourites with Deliveroo

Book theatre tickets or one-off experiences with London Theatre Direct and Virgin Experience Days

Pick up DIY essentials at B&Q

Discover wine and spirits at Virgin Wines

Ready to jet?

Use the Virgin Atlantic reward seat checker to browse flights and plot your next points-powered escape. One-way Saver reward seats from London to New York start from just 6,000 points, plus taxes, fees and surcharges* (correct as of 1 July 2025).

Join Virgin Red and start earning Virgin Points today

With Virgin Red, your everyday spend turns into Virgin Points and those points can take you places. Like flights to New York with Virgin Atlantic. Sign up for free, link your accounts and watch the points roll in.

Because the smartest travellers never pay full price.

Terms and Conditions

We always do our best to include the most up to date information but Virgin Red offers do change from time to time. Visit Virgin Red for the latest points price and all the details.

* Quoted prices are for one-way Saver reward seats from London to New York and back in Economy Classic and Premium Economy and are correct as at 01.07.25. Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges apply and vary according to choice of cabin, departure airport, destination and date(s) of travel. The price of reward seats is variable and will be displayed at the time of booking. Seats at Saver price points are subject to availability and will not necessarily be available in every cabin or on every flight. Full Flying Club Terms & Conditions apply. Virgin Atlantic Flying Club membership required to book.

** Terms apply. To be eligible, sign up to auto-exchange for the first time by 23:59 on 20.07.25 and remain signed up with at least 250 Clubcard points in your account on 20.07.25. Tesco Clubcard and Virgin Red or Virgin Atlantic Flying Club membership required.

*** Points awarded when a referred friend receives Virgin Points from a qualifying earn transaction within 18 months of joining Virgin Red. Max. 10 referrer rewards in any 12-month period. 18+ UK residents only. See Virgin Red for full details.

**** Virgin Money Travel Insurance terms apply.