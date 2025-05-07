Fly, stay, sail with Virgin Points

​From sun-drenched Caribbean beaches to iconic European ports, members can use Virgin Points to set sail with Virgin Voyages, with every itinerary now available to book through Virgin Red.​

Virgin Voyages has joined Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Hotels as an earn and spend partner on Virgin Red – the home of Virgin’s travel rewards. Members can use Virgin Points to embark on epic travel experiences across the Virgin family and beyond, plus earn points along the way.​

​Andrea Burchett, Chief Loyalty Officer at Virgin, says: "We're thrilled to welcome Virgin Voyages to Virgin Red, giving our members even more ways to unlock extraordinary travel rewards with their Virgin Points. You can now earn and spend Virgin Points with Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Hotels and Virgin Voyages – so every time you take off, check in or set sail is an opportunity to holiday harder. ​

Virgin Voyages

“Virgin Voyages offers a truly unique cruise experience – stylish, kids-free and packed with standout service and entertainment – making it a perfect fit for our members."​

Members will earn 100 points per sailor per night and can book Reward Voyages for two sailors from*:

4-night Fire and Sunset Soirées from 305,000 Virgin Points

5-night Dominican Daze from 380,000 Virgin Points

7-night Portsmouth to Amsterdam and Bordeaux from 515,000 Virgin Points

* Prices correct as of 7 May 2025, but are subject to change and vary according to demand, itinerary and date(s) of travel.

