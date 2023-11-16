F1 in Las Vegas: Celebrate the Virgin Hotels way

Every weekend is a big weekend in Vegas – but this one’s bigger than ever. Formula 1 is in town and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has a front-row spot to every moment.

Once you’ve shaken off your hangovers from last night’s Opening Ceremony, get an early start on race weekend today (16 November) with the F1 Practice rounds. Or, check out the Lady Like burlesque show at 24 Oxford, and live DJ sets and performances throughout Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Tomorrow (17 November) you’ll find everything you need at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Casa Calavera will have a mariachi band, there’ll be late-night DJ sets, and of course, the F1 Qualifying sessions.

Saturday is the big day. Race day. Head to Kassi Beach House, The Shag Room or ONE Steak House for the pregame before the Official Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix begins. Then, head back to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to celebrate Future's birthday hosted by Metro Boomin.

Sore heads after a big day and night? Head to Funny Library Coffee Shop to get yourself going on Sunday 19 November. Or if you're looking for some delicious dishes, Casa Calavera has got you covered for all your brunch needs.

Looking for more? Check out the full event line-up for a big Virgin Hotels Las Vegas weekend.