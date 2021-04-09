Explore the Virgin StartUp Collection from Virgin Experience Days

Virgin StartUp does an incredible job of supporting entrepreneurs to get their businesses up and running. And now Virgin Experience Days has created a collection of some amazing experiences you can enjoy from Virgin StartUp businesses.

The Virgin StartUp Collection champions the best and brightest start-ups in the experience industry, those who embody the Virgin spirit of innovation and creativity. You’ll find gifts that go far beyond the ordinary – from digital detox cabins to bespoke book subscriptions. Take a look at some of the experiences you could enjoy and support some amazing small businesses in the process.

Online art class membership

Art-K is establishing a community of people who share a passion and enthusiasm for art. It is running a series of classes to encourage everyone from the age of six to adults to flex those creative muscles. This online art class membership gives you access to one month of art education across a range of mediums – and you can participate from the comfort of your own home.

Virgin Experience Days

Make your own loungewear online course

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably lived in loungewear for the last year. So why not learn some new skills and treat yourself to a new outfit, which is sure to impress on your next video call. With this course you’ll learn how to make a t-shirt and top with a belt, a hoodie and a hoodie dress, and a pair of relaxed trousers with deep pockets.

Rebel Book Club membership

Rebel Book Club is a company that was born from the bad habit of starting but not finishing books. The founders set out to squash this habit by having a monthly meeting where they’d discuss a book over cocktails. Slowly but surely they widened the invitation list and it became a club. But this is a book club like no other, you’ll join the tribe, vote on book choice and connect with like-minded people to discuss the book, life and everything in between.

Rebel Book Club

Digital detox break for two

Need to escape from the endless Zoom calls? Book yourself a break with Unplugged. When you arrive, your mobile phones and other digital devices are locked away in a box to encourage an escape from everyday life and aimless scrolling. The cabin is decked out with everything you need for a relaxing stay, including a Polaroid camera, books and board games.

