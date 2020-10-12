Envision Virgin Racing signs up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework

Envision Virgin Racing has become the first motorsports team to sign the Sports for Climate Action Framework from the United Nations.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) calls on sporting organisations to acknowledge how sports contribute to climate change and to commit to making changes to combat that. The team joins the likes of LA Galaxy, the New York Yankees and the All England Lawn Tennis Club in signing up to the framework, which outlines a set of five principles:

Promoting greater environmental responsibility

Reducing overall climate impact

Educating for climate action

Promoting sustainable and responsible consumption

Advocating for climate action

Envision Virgin Racing signing the framework further promotes their position as the ‘greenest team on the greenest grid’. The team was certified as carbon neutral earlier this year and founded the Race Against Climate Change programme, which aims to educate people about climate change and the need to act. It uses 100% renewable energy at both its Silverstone headquarters and London office, has installed electric vehicle charging points at Silverstone, recycles 69% of its total waste and has a zero-tolerance policy on the use of single-use plastic and red meat at events.

“This is an exciting announcement for the team and one I’m incredibly proud of – to become the first motorsport team to have signed the UNFCCC Framework alongside our carbon neutrality status marks another great step in what we’re trying to achieve as a business with the Race Against Climate Change,” Jennifer Babington, operations director at Envision Virgin Racing, said. “I’m excited to announce that I’ll be representing Envision Virgin Racing within the UN working group ‘Educate and Advocate for Climate Action’. This is an amazing opportunity to work with the global sports community to combat climate change.”

Envision Virgin Racing worked with youth climate activists in their latest Race Against Climate Change live event. You can watch the video of the full event on the Envision Virgin Racing YouTube.

