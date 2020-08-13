Envision Virgin Racing secure fourth position in Formula E season six

Envision Virgin Racing clinched fourth place in the Formula E teams’ championship after driver Sam Bird made up an incredible nine places to finish in fifth place in the season finale in Berlin.

It was Bird’s final race for the team and he finished on a high displaying his overtaking prowess around the 2.505km Tempelhof circuit.

“I really enjoyed that race and it was a great way to end what has been a fantastic six years with this team, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little emotional as I crossed the finish line,” he said. “For sure, it has been a challenging season, but the team have done an amazing job and it is great to end the season on a high note.”

Meanwhile, his teammate Robin Frijns showed strong pace but had his race cut short by damage to his car after battling with Lucas Di Grassi.

Image from Envision Virgin Racing

The season finale was the last race in a series of doubleheaders that took place at Berlin’s former airport In the previous Berlin races, Frijns had secured a podium finish twice.

Frijns said after the final race: “We’ve had some great races here in Berlin and always been on the pace, but today things just didn’t go our way and it’s frustrating not to come away with the points we deserved. It has been an intense season finale and credit has to go to all my mechanics and engineers who have put in some hours over the past nine days and thoroughly deserve a long rest.”

Sylvain Filippi, managing director at Envision Virgin Racing, added: “That was an awesome final drive for the team from Sam and a cruel shame Robin’s race was cut short as he was running in the top five with good pace. We came to Berlin running seventh in the standings with a lot of competitive teams ahead of us, so to secure podiums and finish the season in fourth spot is a testament to the incredible work each and every member of this team puts in and I can’t thank them enough.”

Envision Virgin Racing will be back in action in the seventh season of Formula E, which is due to begin in Santiago on 16 January 2021.

