Envision Virgin Racing receives three-star FIA accreditation

Envision Virgin Racing , have been awarded an FIA three-star accreditation, one of only three electric racing teams in history to accomplish this.

This is a significant step in the team’s goal to be the greenest team on the grid and improving their environmental impact.

The FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme helps motorsport stakeholders to measure and improve their environmental performance.

It’s been a great year for Envision as they have also achieved carbon neutral status, as well as becoming the first motorsport team to sign the UNFCC Sports For Climate Action Framework .

They have also joined the race against climate change. You can watch a replay of the live event below.

Jennifer Babington, Envision Virgin Racing’s Operations Director, said: “Achieving the highest level of FIA sustainability accreditation is another great step for the team and something we’re incredibly proud of as we continue with our Race Against Climate Change initiative.”

She added: “Sustainability sits at the heart of this team and to be sighted as the benchmark for all Formula E teams moving forward by the FIA shows the commitment and passion we have for this topic. Working with the FIA we have analysed how the business currently works and processes we can implement for the future to retain our Three-Star accreditation whilst also encouraging and inspiring others to do the same.”