Envision Virgin Racing prepares for title showdown in Berlin

Envision Virgin Racing is preparing for two exciting races at the finale of the Formula E World Championship this weekend in Berlin.

The 2020/21 championship has been a rollercoaster. Going into the final two races, there are 17 drivers who could mathematically walk away with the Drivers’ Championship title. Just five points separate the top five drivers so it’s really anyone’s to win.

Envision Virgin Racing is also at the top of the Teams’ standings going into the final weekend. With both of its drivers currently in the top seven places, the team is hoping for good results in Berlin. Robin Frijns is currently in second place, just six points behind the championship leader. His teammate, Nick Cassidy, is behind him in seventh, just 19 points off the top spot.

Envision Virgin Racing

Incredibly, despite both drivers having been on the podium, Envision Virgin Racing are yet to win a race this season. Frijns has already stated he doesn’t mind if he wins an E-Prix or not en route to a maiden Formula E title.

“It is going to be a pretty intense weekend”, said Frijns. “It is great to be second in the Drivers' championship with only the two races to go, but it is so close that anything could happen in Berlin. I enjoy the circuit and have done well in the past there, but a lot will depend on qualifying. If I can get some big points, we will be looking good.

“It is also good to be heading the Teams' championship and obviously the ideal scenario would be to win both, but everything is still to play for. We'll give it our best shot and, if Nick and I can get some good points for the team, we will hopefully leave Berlin as champions.”

Envision Virgin Racing

Team managing director Sylvain Filippi added: “We are excited to head to Berlin in such a good position in the standings”, said Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director and CTO at Envision Virgin Racing. “Every detail matters in Formula E, every marginal gain counts; and this result is testament to all the hard work, dedication, and talent of the whole team, on and off the track. Our team is the best it has ever been, and I am really proud of the tremendous job they have done this season, no matter what happens in Berlin.

“But we cannot, and will not, rest on our laurels. Formula E is unpredictable by nature – both championships are really close and nobody can predict what will happen in Berlin, but it is for sure going to be a fiercely competitive weekend. So we will maintain our focus, work our hardest and keep fighting for the championship until the very last second.”

This weekend’s races mark the final two in Cassidy’s rookie season of Formula E. And he’s become an unlikely title contender following his second-place finish in Mexico. Since then, he has shown great pace in qualifying and combining it with strong race performance to upset the established order in Formula E.

Envision Virgin Racing

“I am really happy to go to Berlin with a chance to win the championship, especially in my rookie year, and have a genuine shot at the title. It is more than I anticipated and has exceeded my own expectations”, commented Cassidy. “However, I am a racing driver and I want to win, so am still focussed on achieving the best results I can this weekend. Overall, I think we’ve had great momentum in the last few rounds so I’ll look to continue like that and build on it. If we can keep up the great teamwork we’ve had until now, maintain our focus, and execute the way we know we can, we’ll definitely be in with a shot.

“Berlin is a challenging track, especially with the reversed layout. Qualifying will be important, but there are places to overtake, and we have a quick car and good pace both in qualifying and race, so bring it on.”

Visit Envision Virgin Racing to keep up with all the latest over the weekend.