Envision Virgin Racing will compete in two races in Rome this weekend, after a last-minute addition to the Formula E calendar.

Taking place on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 April, the races will be staged on a 3.38km street circuit in the Italian capital. This is the second-longest track in the championship’s history and is popular with drivers thanks to its twisty layout.

Team Managing Director Sylvain Filippi said: “The Rome event has always been a firm favourite with the team due to our track record here which includes a victory the first year and a fourth place finish the next. Having two races so close to each other though will certainly present a challenge, but it is one we’re relishing and a scenario we’ve fully prepared for.”

Going into the third race of the season, Envision Virgin Racing driver Robin Frijns is third in the standings. He said: “Rome is a proper street track and one I’m a big fan of. The modifications made this year don’t appear to have detracted from its overall flow but for sure it’s going to be a challenge, especially with the bumpy road surface and perfecting the car’s ride height. Last time we raced here I finished fourth so it’s a track I feel comfortable on and I just hope we can score strongly again to maintain our momentum in the championship.”

Teammate Nick Cassidy is a rookie in this year’s Formula E Championship so will be racing in Rome for the first time. “From our extensive work on the simulator the layout looks like a lot of fun and one I’m looking forward to racing on,” he said. “Personally, having races so close together is actually an advantage as it allows you to immediately apply the learnings from the day before – be it set up or strategy – when you’d normally have to wait a whole year to recreate the same conditions.”

