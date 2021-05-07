Envision Virgin Racing prepares for iconic Monaco street race

Envision Virgin Racing will compete in the Monaco E-Prix this weekend. In a significant moment for the Formula E racing series, the drivers will compete on a full version of the iconic street circuit.

Six years ago, the Formula E Championship made its first visit to Monaco and drivers needed two cars to complete a significantly shortened version of the track. This weekend, drivers will compete using virtually the same version of the full Formula 1 circuit, in just one car and at much higher speeds.

“As someone who has been involved in Formula E since day one, seeing the cars whiz through Sainte Devote, up the hill, past the Casino and into the tunnel will be a very proud moment indeed,” Sylvain Filippi, managing director of Envision Virgin Racing, said. “I’ve always said, ‘Don’t judge Formula E on where it started, judge it on its rate of progression.’ There is no better proof of how far electric vehicle technology has progressed than now being able to race on the full Monaco circuit. It will mark a watershed moment in the championship’s history and I, for one, can’t wait.”

Envision Virgin Racing

The Monaco race is also the halfway stage for this year’s Formula E Championship. Envision Virgin Racing driver Robin Frijns and Nick Cassidy will be eager to score strongly around the 3.318km, 19-turn circuit.

Frijns, who currently lies fourth in the standings, said: “Monaco is such an iconic circuit and I’ve been fortunate enough to race here a few times in other categories so it will be amazing to add Formula E to that list. There are a few tweaks that have been made to the layout compared to the traditional track, namely the reprofiling of the first corner and the chicane on the exit to the tunnel. We’ve worked on these elements a lot in the simulator so it will be interesting to see what they’re like for real. I think if we can qualify well then we have the pace to deliver a strong result and keep the momentum up at the front.”

Envision Virgin Racing

Teammate Cassidy added: “Unlike many of the drivers in the field, I’ve never competed in Monaco before so it will be a new experience for me. Overtaking is tricky, although not impossible, but we all know the importance of qualifying, and I feel my one-lap pace is good so hopefully we can hook it together and build from there. For sure, it’s going to be a great experience entering the tunnel for the first time!”

The Monaco E-Prix takes place on Saturday 8 May at 4pm CEST. Head to Envision Virgin Racing for all the latest news.