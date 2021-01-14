Envision Virgin Racing joins forces with COP26 to inspire electric vehicle revolution

Envision Virgin Racing has teamed up with the COP26 – Together for Our Planet campaign to encourage global action against climate change.

Envision Virgin Racing has put climate change issues at the heart of its business. Its ongoing Race Against Climate Change programme aims to help the world achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and last year it was the only team to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the Formula E series.

The team will be working with the Together for Our Planet campaign in the run up to the COP26, which the UK is hosting in partnership with Italy, bringing together world leaders to commit to urgent climate action.

One of the key themes of this year’s COP conference, to be held in Glasgow from 1 to 12 November, is to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles. The UK government has pledged to decarbonise transport and reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Crucial to this is the phasing out of new petrol and diesel cars and vans, which the government has brought forward from 2040 and 2030.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

To aid this transition and help inspire positive climate action around the world, Envision Virgin Racing will be partnering with the campaign on several key initiatives across the year. These include a series of digital events in the run-up to COP26, a children’s competition to design environmentally inspired drivers suits, plus activities at the Formula E race locations around the world.

Envision Virgin Racing’s managing director Sylvain Filippi said: “Envision Virgin Racing, Formula E and the UK government are all at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution, especially with so many personnel, vehicles and infrastructure based and built right here in the UK. As such, we are honoured to be joining forces with what is the most important climate event of the year and playing a pivotal role in encouraging motorists to make the switch and, more importantly, tackle climate change before it is too late.

“Through the exciting platform of motorsport, we’re able to showcase the true potential of electric vehicles as we compete in cities across the globe, developing innovative technology that will filter from the track to the road and accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles.”

Visit Envision Virgin Racing to find out more.