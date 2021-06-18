Envision Virgin Racing gears up for Mexican races

Envision Virgin Racing is preparing for the Mexico E-Prix in Puebla this weekend – and hoping to capitalise on the form its drivers have shown in the first half of the season.

Driver Robin Frijns is currently in first place in the drivers’ championship, with just eight races left in the season.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Frijns said: “I don’t think we necessarily expected to be leading the championship at this stage but it’s obviously a nice feeling and credit to the team for all their hard work to deliver a great car. We have been in this position before back in 2019 so we’re not getting carried away, but the momentum is in our favour so we hope we can put together another good weekend in Mexico.”

Envision Virgin Racing

The two races will take place at Puebla’s Autódromo Miguel E. Abed circuit. It’s a new circuit for the Formula E Championship and will see drivers battling it out on a 2.93km, 15-corner track. And for the first time this season, the race will welcome a reduced number of spectators, who have been unable to attend due to the coronavirus pandemic since February 2020.

Frijns’ teammate Nick Cassidy is looking forward to the Mexican race. He said: “It looks an interesting and challenging track from the simulator as, in addition to the medium-fast sections in the infield of the oval, the layout also includes a steep banking section which is a first for many in Formula E. It also looks very bumpy so that again creates challenges, but we know the pace is there – both one-lap and race – and that we can come away with two good results if we put everything together.”

Envision Virgin Racing

Envision Virgin Racing managing director Sylvain Filippi added: “Robin and Nick have been putting in a great performance this season to put us in a strong position at the halfway stage, both in the teams’ and drivers’ standings. We all know that anything can happen in Formula E so for us it is about scoring consistently and capitalising on the opportunities when they come.”

Formula E rounds 8 and 9 in Puebla, Mexico, take place on 19 and 20 June beginning at 4pm local time (10pm BST/11pm CEST). Visit Envision Virgin Racing to find out more.