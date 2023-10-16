Enjoy a feast at 38,000 feet with Virgin Atlantic’s new menu

Get ready to tuck into something delicious on your next flight. Virgin Atlantic has introduced a brand new Autumn/Winter menu for all cabins, with a focus on seasonal comfort and destination-inspired dishes.

New additions to the Upper Class menu include:

Serrano ham with roasted squash, pickled red onion and feta cheese

Herb roasted chicken breast

Roasted trout fillet

Carrot tartare with whipped ricotta

Spinach and ricotta tortellini

Spiced apple and parsnip soup

A Beyond Burger with pickled onions, vegan cheese and vegan mayonnaise

But it's the extra bites menu taking the spotlight, featuring a delicious cream tea including both a sultana scone and white chocolate and orange scone, with clotted cream, morello cherry jam and lemon curd. There's also a delectable bao bun with cashew satay chicken and a spiced lamb flatbread.

Virgin Atlantic

Plus, Upper Class customers will now be able to 'build their own breakfast' from a brand new A La Carte breakfast menu. The menu features options of yoghurt, fresh fruit, warm pastries and a new range of cereals. And for customers wanting to catch up on sleep, they can order an Express Breakfast, which is served 40 minutes before landing. This includes either a bacon roll or sweet pastry.

New wellbeing drinks are also making their debut, including Real sparkling tea, Perfect Ted matcha and Lo Bros kombucha. The latest edition of onboard wines features a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, a Côtes du Rhône Rosé and an Italian Villa Borghetti Valpolicella Classico.

In Premium, customers will enjoy a vibrant and fresh seasonal menu. Highlights include:

Chicken lasagne

Sage and thyme pork stew

Panko coated tofu with katsu vegetable curry

Virgin Atlantic

A new addition to the service is a British cheese plate with vintage cheddar, blacksticks blue, fig jelly and grapes with olive oil and sea salt crackers. A choice of sweet or savoury Mile High Tea will be on offer, with either coconut and blueberry financier and pistachio macaron mini patisseries, or mini quiche Lorraine and smoked salmon blini.

And in Economy, customers will have new dishes to choose from:

Chicken, leek and tarragon casserole

Creamy spinach and butternut pasta

Virgin Atlantic

Snacks across cabins have been upgraded, with Economy passengers spoilt for choice between Walker’s shortbread fingers, vanilla Oreos, Cadbury mini fingers and Penn State sour cream and chive pretzels. Upper Class and Premium snacks will feature Savoursmiths bubbly and serrano chilli crisps, Yumma peach flavoured gummy sweets, Creative Nature blueberry muffin bar, Love Raw Vegan caramelised biscuit bar and more.

These are just a handful of options available for Virgin Atlantic customers travelling over the next few months. There’s something for everyone's tastes, with these new divine dishes sure to kickstart your holiday in the best way.

Visit Virgin Atlantic to find out more and start planning your next trip now.

Don’t forget to sign up for Virgin Red to earn Virgin Points on every flight you take with Virgin Atlantic and loads more. Or use your Virgin Points to book flights with Virgin Atlantic and its partner airlines.