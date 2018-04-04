Earth Unscrewed: Eradicating The Ocean Plastic Plague

This week on Earth Unscrewed Helen and Seyi discuss the apocalyptic twin of climate change - ocean plastics.

Joined by two very special guests, ocean plastics specialist, Dr. Lucy Woodall, and Raw Foundation anti-plastic activist, Melinda Watson – the perils of our plastic problem are discussed.

Also, be sure to listen in for a special feature with Hugo Tagholm from Surfers against Sewage – giving top tips about the everyday things we can all do to fight the plastic plague.

For a quick overview of the ocean organisations featured, see below:

Surfers against Sewage here are galvanising communities and inspiring people to protect our beautiful coastlines. Support their work tackling plastic pollution here.

Raw Foundation helps to educate, engage and empower young people to move towards sustainable consumption and production. Everything they do is systems-focused, solution-oriented and change-driven.

Nekton’s purpose is to explore the depths of the ocean to reveal the unknown for the benefit of humankind. Their aim is to create a step-change in our knowledge and understanding of the ocean to accelerate its sustainable governance.