This week on Earth Unscrewed we ask the question: can we fix the second most polluting industry in the world - fashion?

The fashion industry disposes of an estimated 14 million tonnes of clothing and fabric every year – straight into landfill. In this episode, Helen and Seyi ask whether it needs to be that way.

On the road in London, they speak to creators and innovators striving to improve the way we make clothes – change-makers from Better Cotton Initiative, VIGGA and Ananas Anam.

The Better Cotton Initiative exists to make global cotton production better for the people who produce it, better for the environment it grows in, and better for the sector’s future.

Vigga is working to change the market of baby clothes – asking the question: what if clothes could grow with your child?

Dr. Carmen Hijosa, the founder of Ananas Anam Ltd, is an ethical entrepreneur with a vision for a more sustainable future that connects people, environment and economy.

Image from Virgin

Enjoy episode five of Earth Unscrewed: Can We Fix Fashion? and head over to iTunes or Acast to subscribe. Join the conversation online by using the #EarthUnscrewed hashtag.