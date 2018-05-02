Menu
Our Story
Timeline
Working at Virgin
Latest
Virgin Group
OverviewSenior TeamNews

Earth Unscrewed: Can Electric Power Empower?

Earth Unscrewed White text on a wavy background of solar panels
Clare Kelly
by Clare Kelly
2 May 2018

This week on Earth Unscrewed we look to Kenya to learn how electric power can help unscrew the planet whilst empowering economies and societies.

Our hosts, Helen and Seyi, hear from two guests, each taking a different approach to the challenge. Crystal Adero Okudo works on better grid connectivity and Simon Bransfield Garth, from Azuri Technologies, offers pay-go solar home systems. 

Whilst this episode focuses on Kenya, different countries and regions across Africa are taking various exciting approaches to the challenge of clean energy. 

Solar panels in the background. Over the image in white text reads 'Episode four. Can electric power empower? with guests Crystal Adero Okudo, Energy and Finance Specialist, Simon Bransfield Garth, Azuri Technologies'
Image from Virgin

There's a solar power plant in Egypt that's already supplying two million people with electricity, in Ghana the Ada wind project will be coming online in 2019, and in South Africa the start-up, Shakti, are piloting pedal powered energy – just to name a few!

Enjoy episode four of Earth Unscrewed: Can Electric Power Empower? Head over to iTunes or Acast in order to subscribe and join in the conversation via #EarthUnscrewed on Twitter.

Earth Unscrewed graphic

Listen to Earth Unscrewed

Earth Unscrewed is Virgin’s podcast about the incredible (and often surprising!) solutions that are providing some serious hope for the future of our planet.
Earth Unscrewed