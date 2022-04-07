Drew Barrymore joins the Grove Collaborative team

Drew Barrymore has joined Grove Collaborative, a leading sustainable consumer products company and Certified B Corp, as an investor and first-ever global brand and sustainability advocate.

Grove Collaborative is to merge with Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by the Virgin Group.

Grove’s partnership with Drew Barrymore will help to shed light on the severity of the plastic crisis and the urgent need for corporations and individuals to take immediate collective action to create a more sustainable future.

“I’ve spent years looking for easy, real solutions for a more earth-friendly lifestyle at home for my family and the world around me,” said Drew. “I have been a fan of Grove products since I discovered their starter kit and am inspired by their goal of being 100% plastic-free by 2025. I’m thrilled to join the Grove team so that we can make it easier for everyone to make the important switch to more sustainable products and fight the plastic crisis our world is facing.”

Drew will feature in Grove’s first multi-channel brand campaign, “Wish-cycling”, which sets out to debunk the myth that plastic recycling is the solution to the plastic crisis. The campaign will run across TV, social, radio and out of home.

Wish-cycling, or putting something in the recycling bin and wishing and hoping it gets recycled is a harmful assumption that often leads companies and individuals to justify creating and purchasing even more single-use plastic products. The reality is that just 9% of the plastic we consume gets recycled – no matter how much of it we put into the recycling bin.

“Drew is such a positive and authentic person, and she is an incredible example of someone who strives to affect change by inspiring and educating others,” said Stu Landesberg, CEO and co-founder of Grove Collaborative. “We are thrilled to welcome Drew to the team to work together towards a common goal of creating a more sustainable plastic-free future.”

Grove has been leading the way in plastic-free products and in the last year has added nearly 100 new Grove Co. and Peach Not Plastic products, showing it is possible for the industry to innovate away from plastic.

As well as taking part in the Wish-Cycling ad campaign, Drew will work closely with Grove’s product development team on its flagship home care brand, Grove Co., to bring her unique perspective to future product innovation and help move the brand closer to its plastic-free goal.

