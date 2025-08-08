Discover Mahali Mzuri: Kenya’s redesigned safari camp where luxury meets the wild
Wild outside. Wow inside. Welcome to Virgin Limited Edition’s Mahali Mzuri. Now officially reopened after an extensive interior refurbishment, Mahali Mzuri’s safari camp in Kenya’s Maasai Mara has never looked more luxe.
In partnership with Lynne Hunt London, the new interiors seamlessly blend contemporary African elegance with Maasai culture. Each of the 12 tents have been redesigned with earthy tones and natural materials with a bold red and black theme - a nod to traditional Maasai style.
Local creativity is woven into every corner of Mahali Mzuri’s redesign. Nairobi-based artists have redressed the property in bespoke decor and artwork, including pieces from Siafu, Matbronze, Nishit & Co, Theresa Musoke and Dickens Otieno. You’ll spot the intricate Maasai beadwork throughout the camp, a special touch crafted in collaboration with The Maa Trust.
The open plan layout features floor-to-ceiling windows, providing panoramic views of the savannah without leaving the comfort of your suite. If you’re in the mood to mingle (or simply kick back in style), the shared spaces have also been elegantly updated. There are fresh dining areas, a firepit for sundowners, and an infinity pool for cooling off with a view.
Mahali Mzuri isn’t just part of the landscape, it’s part of the community. Did you know:
More than 80% of employees come from local Maasai villages
The camp’s Inua Jamii charity supports a local primary school for 300 pupils
Rainwater harvesting is implemented throughout
An on-site kitchen garden provides fresh produce
Uniforms are crafted from biodegradable materials by Kenyan brand, Kikoromeo
Now for something truly spectacular... new Maasai-inspired cabanas overlook the migration corridor, offering front-row seats to one of nature’s greatest shows: The Great Wildebeest Migration – the largest movement of land animals on the planet. Now that’s not something you see every day.
The savannah is calling... Are you picking up? Take a peek inside Mahali Mzuri right here.