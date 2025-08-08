Discover Mahali Mzuri: Kenya’s redesigned safari camp where luxury meets the wild

Wild outside. Wow inside. Welcome to Virgin Limited Edition’s Mahali Mzuri. Now officially reopened after an extensive interior refurbishment, Mahali Mzuri’s safari camp in Kenya’s Maasai Mara has never looked more luxe.

In partnership with Lynne Hunt London, the new interiors seamlessly blend contemporary African elegance with Maasai culture. Each of the 12 tents have been redesigned with earthy tones and natural materials with a bold red and black theme - a nod to traditional Maasai style.

Mahali Mzuri - Dining Tent

Local creativity is woven into every corner of Mahali Mzuri’s redesign. Nairobi-based artists have redressed the property in bespoke decor and artwork, including pieces from Siafu, Matbronze, Nishit & Co, Theresa Musoke and Dickens Otieno. You’ll spot the intricate Maasai beadwork throughout the camp, a special touch crafted in collaboration with The Maa Trust.

Mahali Mzuri - Luxury Tented Suite

The open plan layout features floor-to-ceiling windows, providing panoramic views of the savannah without leaving the comfort of your suite. If you’re in the mood to mingle (or simply kick back in style), the shared spaces have also been elegantly updated. There are fresh dining areas, a firepit for sundowners, and an infinity pool for cooling off with a view.

Mahali Mzuri - Bar and Lounge

Mahali Mzuri isn’t just part of the landscape, it’s part of the community. Did you know:

More than 80% of employees come from local Maasai villages

The camp’s Inua Jamii charity supports a local primary school for 300 pupils

Rainwater harvesting is implemented throughout

An on-site kitchen garden provides fresh produce

Uniforms are crafted from biodegradable materials by Kenyan brand, Kikoromeo

Mahali Mzuri - Game Drive

Now for something truly spectacular... new Maasai-inspired cabanas overlook the migration corridor, offering front-row seats to one of nature’s greatest shows: The Great Wildebeest Migration – the largest movement of land animals on the planet. Now that’s not something you see every day.