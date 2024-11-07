Discover Alaska with Virgin Voyages’ Newest Lady Ship

Virgin Voyages is headed north! Starting summer 2026, Alaska’s unmatched beauty and majestic wildlife will be just a cruise away on Virgin Voyages’ newest ship, Brilliant Lady. Mark your calendars – itineraries open to the general public on 13 November.

After sweeping awards season again this year with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards and Travel + Leisure’s 2024 World’s Best Awards, Virgin Voyages continues to disrupt the seas by offering sailors a fresh, luxurious way to explore the last frontier.

Launching in May 2026, Brilliant Lady will set sail for Alaska on 17 immersive voyages that celebrate the Pacific Northwest and the wonders of the 49th state. From up-close orca sightings to breathtaking glaciers, sailors will have access to 12 scenic destinations that promise an unforgettable adventure at sea.

With departures from Seattle and Vancouver, itineraries range from seven to 12 nights and are designed for those ready to immerse themselves in nature. From quaint Ketchikan, nestled within the Tongass National Forest, to Sitka, the storied seaside town that inspired Ryan Reynolds’ and Sandra Bullock’s rom-com “The Proposal”, each port of call brings sailors closer to Alaska’s rugged charm. Witness the grand Tracy Arm Fjord and enjoy cosmopolitan delights in Prince Rupert, British Columbia.

From whales to waterfalls, glacier trekking to salmon fishing, and lumberjack shows to dog sledding, there’s so much to discover with Shore Things.

After a day of adventure-filled excursions, sailors can wrap up in a cozy blanket on their private balcony with a hot cocoa (or Moët!) and enjoy stunning panoramic views of Alaska. For foodies, a “Treat Yourself” culinary twist highlights locally sourced Alaskan seafood, bringing the flavors of the region right to your plate.

Virgin Voyages’ CEO, Nirmal Saverimuttu, said: “We have incredibly high repeat rates, so our sailors are always challenging us to seek new horizons; they always want to know ‘where else can we sail with Virgin?’ This brand is charting new paths, and the sold-out response to our Front(ier) of the Line passes earlier this year showed us just how sought after our Alaskan itineraries are. We continue to reach for the high seas with our itineraries, with Brilliant Lady being no exception. Soon our sailors can visit one of the world’s most incredible destinations on the No. 1 cruise line, all while enjoying new and exciting artists, chefs and musicians that bring the Virgin vibe.”

As bookings are expected to fill up quickly, Virgin Voyages’ Sailing Club members had an exclusive pre-sale earlier this year, with Front(ier) of the Line passes selling out in record time. Passholders get early access this week, with itineraries opening up to the general public starting 13 November.

Get ready to experience the beautiful landscapes of Alaska all while enjoying high-speed Wi-Fi, group fitness classes, award-winning dining, and unparalleled entertainment on board Virgin Voyages’ newest ship.