Despair and delight in Mexico for Envision Virgin Racing

Envision Virgin Racing had a very mixed weekend at the Mexico E-Prix, with heartbreak and celebrations all in one weekend.

The weekend started out with challenges for the team, with neither driver securing points in the first race. Robin Frijns had a tough race and crossed the finish line in 16th place. The Dutchman was given a 10-second penalty for a collision during lap nine, but managed to maintain his championship lead going into the second race of the weekend.

Teammate Nick Cassidy had a similarly challenging first race of the weekend. His race was ended early following a crash during the first lap as he collided with a wall at the eighth turn of the track.

However, Sunday’s race saw Cassidy claim his first-ever Formula E podium, crossing the finish line in third place. (This was later upgraded to second, following a five-second time penalty for Porsche driver Pascal Wehrlein.) Cassidy combined stellar attack and defence skills and some blinding overtaking to end up on the podium.

‘First podium of the year, I’m super stoked’. 😁



Here’s your race reaction from third place finisher @nickcassidy_ 🎙#PueblaEPrix 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/B7gu5JXhvu — Envision Virgin Racing (@EnvisionVirgin) June 20, 2021

But the real heroes of the weekend were Envision Virgin Racing’s incredible engineers. The team stayed up all night to rebuild Cassidy’s car after Saturday’s crash, making sure it was ready to race on Sunday. They slept for just 90 minutes, before getting back to the garage and supporting the drivers in the second race of the weekend.

Frijns also had a much better race on Sunday, crossing the line in 11th place. Sadly, he missed out on adding any points to his total this weekend but he is still in second place in the drivers’ championship going into the 10th round.

The next round of the Formula E Championship will take place in New York City on 10 July. Visit Envision Virgin Racing to stay up to date with all the latest team news.