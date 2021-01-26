Design a suit for Envision Virgin Racing’s drivers

If you’ve got budding artists at home, this is their chance to design a racing suit that will be worn by Envision Virgin Racing’s drivers.

Envision Virgin Racing is asking kids to design an extra-special suit that the drivers will wear at a race later in the Formula E season. It has teamed up with children’s illustrator Rob Biddulph (known for his #DrawWithRob videos), National Geographic Kids and the UN’s global climate summit COP26 – Together for Our Planet for the competition, which will run until 25 February – the day before the opening rounds of the new Formula E season. The team is looking for the most creative eco-design. Rob Biddulph has created a brilliant tutorial video on how to draw a race suit before coming up with an amazing design.

Pete Johnson, managing director of National Geographic Kids, and Envision Virgin Racing’s managing director Sylvain Filippi will judge the entries and choose their favourite. As well as having their design made into suits for the drivers, the winner will also receive a replica suit to keep for themselves.

Race driver Nick Cassidy who will be wearing the winning design said: “This is such a great initiative by the team, especially with so many school children and parents in lockdown right now due to the ongoing pandemic. It’s really important for us to use our platform to inspire the next generation to think more about climate change and hopefully this is a fun way to do it, although I have to say I’m a little anxious what Robin and I are going to be dressed in!”

The competition is open to anyone under the age of 16 so take a break from homeschooling and let your kids design the next Envision Virgin Racing suit.

Visit Envision Virgin Racing to find out more.