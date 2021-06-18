Dance the night away at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

After the Unstoppable Weekend, we can’t wait to get back to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to party.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is the newest property in the Virgin Hotels portfolio. Richard Branson was in town to celebrate the launch, with some yoga at the newly opened Elia Beach Club and a meditation session at the brand new pool area, followed by a proper Virgin party.

The party included the inaugural concert, with Flo Rida and Christina Aguilera taking to the stage. If you feel like you’ve missed out then take a look at what’s coming up...

The Theater

The Theater is a renovated 4,500-capacity theatre at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, formerly known as the Joint. It will play host to some of the biggest names in music soon. Take a look at who’s playing there...

Gary Clark Jr will be opening a season of Unstoppable Entertainment on 11 September. The four-time Grammy Award-winning rock and blues phenomenon will be the venue’s first official concert, bringing his signature sound to Vegas.

American country group Lady A is returning to the road with its upcoming ‘What A Song Can Do Tour’. They’ll be on stage on 25 September with special guests Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts. A portion of the ticket sales for this event will go towards LadyAID, the band’s philanthropic fund that supports initiatives around the world, including helping vulnerable children, societal and cultural issues, and natural disaster aid and recovery.

Acclaimed vocalist, songwriter and producer Porter Robinson is embarking on a US tour in celebration of his new critically acclaimed album Nurture. He’ll be performing at The Theater on 30 September, with Jai Wolf as support. This tour marks the first national run of a brand-new live show, which will feature Porter singing and playing the piano and an array of digital instruments, accompanied by a stunning, carefully crafted visual production.

Chart-topping rapper, singer, songwriter and producer, Russ, will bring hits from his latest record “Shake the Snow Globe” and more when he takes to the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas stage on 8 October. This show will be part of his ‘Tour Before The Tour’ shows.

Enjoy a night of punk rock on 15 October. Dropkick Murphys and Rancid are hitting the road together for the first time since 2017, for their co-headling Boston To Berkely II Tour, with special guests The Bronx.

Machine Gun Kelly, the award-winning global performer and most recognized rockstar of his generation will be taking his show on the road this fall with special guests Jxdn and Kenny Hoopla. The “Tickets to My Downfall” tour heads there on 16 October.

Primus will pay homage to prog-rock legends Rush on 24 October 24. The show will feature the Bay Area trio playing Rush’s classic 1977 album “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety, as well as some of Primus’ own music.

Karol G is bringing her BICHOTA Tour on 6 November. The Colombian singer has said that these tour dates are the most exciting shows of her career so far – so you definitely can’t miss it.

Multi-award-winning group Little Big Town are taking over The Theater on 3 and 4 December with their Nightfall tour. Coinciding perfectly with the return of the National Finals Rodeo, Las Vegas will be going country for the weekend.

Tickets for all these shows go on sale on Friday 18 June at 10 am PST and tickets can be purchased online.

Visit Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to find out more.