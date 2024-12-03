Christmas Gift Guide 2024

Support small businesses this Christmas

Following ‘Small Business Saturday’ Virgin StartUp is encouraging us all to think about supporting small businesses with big dreams while Christmas shopping.

The not-for-profit, which supports the next generation of entrepreneurs, has rounded-up an impressive gift guide featuring a list of brilliant small businesses that have received support from Virgin StartUp on their journey.

All of these founders are also visiting Virgin HQ in London next week to showcase their products to our Virgin Family.

LAYERS TREAT

Everyone loves chocolate at Christmas and Layers Treat does not disappoint! With its mouthwatering selection of fun Christmas-themed bars, Rudolph noses and Christmas coal, it’s the perfect stocking filler for all the family.

Layers Treats

RAJU SAUCES

Know someone that loves to experiment in the kitchen? Check-out these incredible collections from Raju Sauces . Inspired by South Asian flavours, these delicious sauces are meticulously crafted in Manchester using the finest all-natural, vegan-friendly ingredients. Choose from Hot Lime Pickle, Sweet Chilli Mango and Tangy BBQ Tamarind. Yum! What’s more, Raju gives 5% of all profits to support its charity partners.

Raju Sauces

BEEN LONDON

Say no to fast fashion and support the circular economy this Christmas with a gift from BEEN London . BEEN is a new high-end design studio in the capital handcrafting stunning, luxury handbags and wallets that have featured in Vogue. But what you won’t realise at first glance is that BEEN’s gorgeous range has all been ethically-made using recycled and discarded textile materials. Designed for longevity, all of BEEN’s products also come with a lifelong repair service. BEEN has also just launched a new range of accessories using upcycled banners from the Tate Modern. How fabulous!

Been London

DENZEL’S DOG TREATS

Dog owners will lap up Denzel’s festive treats, which make the perfect stocking filler for your furry best friend. From the ‘Grotto Gift Box’, to the ‘Jolly Jumbo Pack’ and ‘Baubles Bumper Pack’, all of these doggy treats are made using natural and healthy ingredients in 100% plastic free packaging.

Denzels

UPCIRCLE

What’s not to love about Upcircle’s huge range of natural vegan skincare, which is all cruelty free and made with zero waste. From bath salts to body balms and hand soaps, we’re confident you’ll find the perfect gift for your loved ones (and probably add a few extra items into your basket for you too!)

UpCircle

STRONG POINT GAME

A good game at Christmas is an absolute must if you’re looking to get the family together and create memories to last a lifetime. Strong Point Game is a new exciting trivia card game with no less than a thousand (yes, one thousand!) questions to test your brain. Fun and entertaining for everyone.

Strong Point

BRINK DRINKS

Non-alcoholic drinks are a big trend right now and Brink.Drinks has created a range of delicious cocktails that recreate the flavours profile, appearance and aroma of classic cocktails. A great talking point at any dinner party over the festive season.

LEHIO

Searching for a gift that also has a positive impact? Head to Lehio . From cosy bamboo socks gift sets to Christmas sock crackers, the team has created a great eco-friendly Christmas range where every purchase helps fund impact projects and supports vulnerable communities.

Lehio

INAGIO

You can’t go wrong with a gorgeous piece of jewellery at Christmas and INAGIO has you spoilt for choice. Whether you’re looking for bold statement earrings, delicate ear cuffs, or classic jewellery essentials, INAGIO’s pieces offers the perfect blend of artistry, craftsmanship, and durability, whilst also being allergy free.

CITIZENS OF SOIL

Do you have a foodie in the family? They’re sure to love a gift set from award-winning extra virgin olive oil producers, Citizens of Soil. Made by a team of all female producers who practice regenerative farming in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Croatia, these are olive oils to get excited about, all packaged up in a refillable way.

Citizens of Soil

QUARTERPROOF

As seen on Dragon’s Den, Quarter Proof has revolutionised the drinks scene with a line of 15% ABV spirits that balance rich flavours with a lower alcohol content. A must-have in your drinks cabinet this Christmas and a great Christmas present for any gin fans in your life.

Quarter Proof

DOT DOT TEA

Bubble tea has become hugely popular in the UK and now Dot Dot Tea has made the UK’s first ready-to-drink bubble tea in a can! Uniquely refreshing with authentic flavours and brewed with the finest ingredients, these cans make the perfect teen stocking filler.

Dot Dot Tea

PUP CHIC BOUTIQUE