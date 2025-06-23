Check Out to Check In with the Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard®

Turns out, the only thing better than being on vacation might be planning the next one.

For many Americans, the secret to beating the post-vacation funk is simple: always have the next trip on the horizon. A new survey conducted by Talker Research in partnership with Virgin Red reveals that two thirds of Americans (68%) say the anticipation is just as exciting as the trip itself, and nearly half would book a last-minute getaway just to hold onto that feeling. With 31% already planning their next escape before the current one ends, travelers are proving that the best way to come down from a vacation is to plan the next one.

That insight is what fuels “Check Out to Check In” — a new campaign from Virgin Red, the rewards club from Virgin. Powered by Synchrony and available for U.S. customers, the Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard®† helps turn every dollar spent into Virgin Points, bringing your next trip closer with every swipe.

Cardholders earn 3 Virgin Points per $1 spent with Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Hotels, and Virgin Voyages, and 1 point per $1 on everyday purchases at grocery stores, gas stations, coffee shops and more. Whether you're flying, checking in, or setting sail, every check out helps bring you closer to the next check in.

“Checking out can often feel like the end of the adventure, but we’re making it the start of something new,” said Kelly Best, Managing Director of Product, Customer Experience and Marketing at Virgin Group. “The Virgin Red Rewards Card keeps that vacation feeling going by turning everyday moments into part of the journey.”

To bring the campaign to life, Virgin Red surprised one lucky traveler and their guest disembarking from a Virgin Voyages cruise in Miami this month with an unexpected challenge: say yes to a surprise trip to London and leave that same day.

With only 60 seconds to decide, Jonathan and Lara Webb said yes — and were swept off for a transatlantic adventure, complete with roundtrip Virgin Atlantic, flights and weekend stay at the new Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch.

“We were soaking up the last moments of vacation, bracing for re-entry into real life, when Virgin Red flipped the script,” said Jonathan. “Being surprised with a trip to London as we stepped off the ship was surreal. It felt like the vacation never had to end.”

“The entire experience — from the flight to the hotel — was unforgettable,” added Lara. “We’re still smiling. It truly kept the magic going.”

Now Virgin Red is extending the vacation vibes again by giving U.S. residents aged 18+ the chance to win 1 million Virgin Points, enough to create their own dream getaway.

To enter, follow @VirginRed on Instagram and join the social sweepstakes* by July 14. Simply tag your travel buddy and share where you’d fly, stay or sail.

Ready to start earning toward your next trip?

New cardholders can enjoy a boarding bonus of 60,000 Virgin Points — enough for two round-trip flights to London** — after spending $4,000 in the first 90 days. With accelerated earning across Virgin brands, flexible redemption options, exclusive travel perks, and no foreign transaction fees***, the Virgin Red Rewards Card is designed to help turn everyday spending into your next unforgettable getaway.

