Check into Reward Stays with Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels
Virgin Hotels
by Lucy Ayres
11 November 2024

It’s time to let your Virgin Points work their magic. Now, your well-earned points can open the doors to Reward Stays at Virgin Hotels, giving you the chance to experience extraordinary city escapes in true Virgin style. 

Picture this: You step into a hotel that’s as unique as the city you’re visiting. Everywhere you turn, there’s something to catch your eye, from the locally inspired artwork to the stylish bars and trendy dining spots. You push back the red door to your Chamber to find your favourite drinks and snacks waiting for you and Virgin Hotels’ one-of-a-kind custom-designed bed, ready for you to sink into.  

And the best part? Points made it happen. Virgin Points pick up the tab for your room, so you can kick back, relax, and embrace comfort without a care in the world. 

Each hotel is like a love letter to the city – it’s an experience that mixes luxury with local flavour in a way that feels like home, but better. 

Reward Stays start from 25,000 points per night*. What are you waiting for? You’ll need to be in The Know, Virgin Hotels’ personalised loyalty programme, and link your Virgin Red account to book Reward Stays. Being in The Know comes with a whole host of benefits, including the best room rates, free room upgrades when available and personalised touches and treats. 

 What are you waiting for? Book your Reward Stay today and let your Virgin Points pick up the tab. 

Virgin Hotels Reward Stays

Book now

*Virgin Points can be redeemed on Chamber room stays at participating Virgin Hotels. Points price varies based on hotel and dates of stay. Linked The Know and Virgin Red accounts required to book. For non-UK hotels, taxes, fees and charges apply. Subject to availability.    

Virgin Red

Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels Collection

