Celebrating the power of purpose-driven founders with Virgin StartUp

The newly opened Virgin Hotels London–Shoreditch recently hosted an inspiring gathering of entrepreneurial minds.

A select group of founders, all supported by Virgin StartUp, came together to discuss and celebrate the transformative power of purpose-led entrepreneurship and the founders who are reshaping industries, challenging conventions, and reimagining what's possible in the world of business.

This special Q&A event – part of the Virgin Hotels London–Shoreditch launch celebrations –included Richard Branson, Simon Squibb, and Andy Fishburn, Managing Director of Virgin StartUp. The hotel’s courtyard was transformed into a vibrant forum space where the nine exciting founders participated in an honest and wide-ranging conversation about entrepreneurship, innovation, and impact.

Virgin StartUp

Moderated by Andy Fishburn, the discussion included reflections from Richard and Simon on their own journeys – touching on everything from risk-taking and resilience, to mentorship and mission. Both speakers sharing their core belief that business can – and should – be a force for good. “To go into businesses that you have some passion for is far more important than just thinking, ‘I could make a lot of money doing it’,” shared Richard.

The participating founders embodied the diverse, purpose-driven spirit of the Virgin StartUp community, their ventures – spanning sustainability, social enterprise, wellness, and wearable tech – demonstrated how impact and innovation can thrive together.

Throughout the discussion, Richard Branson and Simon Squibb both offered encouragement and thoughtful insights as the founders shared the very real challenges they face – from limited marketing budgets to underrepresentation in investment circles. The conversation underscored the importance of mentorship, community, and bold thinking in overcoming such obstacles.

Some of the most powerful questions and insights from the event included:

How to maximise impact with a modest marketing budget

The role of collaboration in driving brand growth

Tackling the critical issue of gender disparity in business funding

Debunking the myth that purpose-led brands can’t scale or attract serious investment

“Purpose-driven business is your generation's opportunity to fix all the problems that my generation caused. And if you're solving a problem that motivates you, you’ll follow through and invest in yourself every day of the week,” Simon Squibb.

Through initiatives like the Empower 100 investment-readiness programme, Start Up Loan funding, and the Elevator of Dreams campaign (in partnership with HelpBnk), Virgin StartUp is building a vision of business that is inclusive, ethical, and scalable. With more than 6,000 founders supported to date, it continues to prove that doing good and doing well are not mutually exclusive.

Virgin StartUp is committed to founders who dare to think differently and through funding, mentorship, and a vibrant community, it empowers entrepreneurs to grow and thrive.