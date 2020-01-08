Book your stay at Virgin Hotels Nashville now

Get your cowboy boots ready and your checked shirts packed, Virgin Hotels has opened reservations for its newest hotel in Nashville.

You can book stays at Virgin Hotels Nashville starting May 3rd, 2020.

Located at the helm of Nashville’s historic Music Row neighbourhood at 1 Music Square W, Virgin Hotels Nashville will offer a one-of-a-kind hotel experience. With 262 Chambers, including Grand Chamber Suites, multiple dining and drinking options such as Commons Club, and a rooftop lounge with a pool.

Just like Virgin Hotels’ existing properties in Chicago, San Francisco and Dallas, the Chambers are designed with two distinct spaces separated by a sliding door. This makes them ideal for working, recharging, wellness and playing. The first space, ‘The Dressing Room’, combines the hallway and a dressing area with full vanity, makeup desk, an extra-large shower with a bench, and a closet with enough space for all your best line dancing outfits.

Image from Virgin Hotels

Slide open the privacy door and you’ll enter ‘The Lounge’ where you’ll find Virgin Hotels’ patented ergonomically-designed lounge bed, a red Smeg mini-fridge stocked with all your favourites, a yoga mat, pedestal table and cozy built-in window seating offering incredible views of the Nashville skyline and Music Row.

In the main entrance of the hotel, Commons Club is designed to feel like a members only experience that’s open to everyone. There’ll be a specially curated entertainment and music programme that both travellers and locals will enjoy. On the 14th floor you’ll find The Pool Club Rooftop & Bar, which will serve light bites and cocktails.

Image from Virgin Hotels Image from Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels Nashville will also feature a Funny Library Coffee Shop on the first level. The coffee shop is a communal workspace that serves coffee by Laughing Man, the brand co-founded by actor Hugh Jackman. The hotel will also feature a 24-hour fitness centre and multiple meeting and event spaces.

If you’re planning on booking a stay with Virgin Hotels Nashville, make sure you sign up to The Know. By telling Virgin Hotels all your preferences you’ll unlock all the best offers and even get an invite to ‘The Spirit Hour’, a complimentary cocktail hour.

Virgin Hotels also recently opened its doors in Dallas, take a peek at the brand new hotel.

Visit Virgin Hotels to find out more and book your stay at Virgin Hotels Nashville now.