Book your stay at Virgin Hotels New Orleans now

Pack your bags, put on your favourite blues track and get ready to visit the birthplace of jazz because Virgin Hotels has just opened bookings for its very first hotel in New Orleans.

Reservations are now being accepted for its opening on Labor Day weekend in September.

Located in the city’s Warehouse District, and with decor inspired by the city’s vibrant culture, Virgin Hotels New Orleans features 238 Chambers, including Grand Chamber Suites and two Penthouses. The 1,097-square foot, over-the-top Richard's Flat Penthouse features floor-to-ceiling windows, one master bedroom, a kitchenette and stunning views of downtown New Orleans.

Nestled amongst restaurants, galleries and shops at 550 Baronne Street near the Central Business District, there’s no limit to the fun that can be had in the famous city. Fancy a Sazerac - New Orleans’ official drink? Virgin Hotels New Orleans has you covered, offering multiple dining and drinking venues. Choose from Commons Club, the brand's centrepiece restaurant, bar and lounge, a rooftop pool and lounge atop the 13th floor and Funny Library Coffee Shop.

The rooms

Ranging from 294 to 592-square feet, the Chambers, including Grand Chamber Suites, a Penthouse Suite and Richard's Flat Penthouse, will be fresh and bright with local art, historical detailing and Art Deco-inspired elements woven throughout, evoking a sense of old-world meets modern luxury. Just like Virgin Hotels’ existing properties in Chicago, Dallas, Nashville and Las Vegas, the Chambers will feature Virgin Hotels' signature layout with two distinct spaces. The Dressing Room includes a full vanity, makeup desk with a well-lit mirror, an extra-large shower with a bench completed with Red Flower toiletries and a closet for two.

Slide open the door and you’ll enter The Lounge, which features the brand's patented ergonomically designed lounge bed, complete with a bullion fringe trim, a red Smeg mini-fridge stocked with street-priced comforts, a High-Definition TV, yoga mat, and a cafe worktable with rattan base and tempered glass placed in front of a cosy built-in window seating offering city views. Designed to make the best use of space and promote privacy for guests, each chamber is separated by a pair of panelled doors, a nod to French doors as commonly seen in New Orleans design and offering a more residential look and feel. The Chambers have integrated tech capabilities, including controlling lighting, thermostats, TVs, and order room services directly via the mobile app, Lucy.

Hotel features

Commons Club is located in the main hotel lobby and is designed to feel like a "members only" experience while being open to everyone. Specially curated entertainment and music programming will add to the overall experience, which evokes the feeling of a modern social club where both travellers and locals can enjoy. Situated on the 13th floor, the rooftop pool and lounge will offer a haven overlooking the New Orleans skyline where guests can dine, drink and dance the night away.

In addition, Virgin Hotels New Orleans will feature a Funny Library Coffee Shop located on the hotel's first level, with books and games on offer for guests. The hotel will also feature a state-of-the-art fitness centre, open 24 hours a day, and over 10,000-square feet of flexible meeting and event space. Guests can sign up for the brand-wide guest preferences and loyalty program, The Know, to unlock a personalised stay, member rate discounts, room upgrades, exclusive dining and event offers, and a complimentary cocktail hour dubbed "The Spirit Hour."

Things to do in New Orleans

Whether you’re visiting New Orleans for the first time or you’ve been before, there are so many things to do in this vibrant city. Make sure to check out the French Quarter to experience the buzz of New Orleans at its best. Frenchman Street, the Garden District, the beautiful architecture of Jackson Square and the family feel of New Orleans City Park are all musts for your itinerary. Don’t forget to ride on a streetcar and visit a jazz club to experience the music and culture that make this city so unique. And remember to book in early with Virgin Hotels New Orleans if you’d like to visit during Mardi Gras in March 2022!

Visit Virgin Hotels to find out more and book your stay at Virgin Hotels New Orleans.