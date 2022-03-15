Book your stay at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh now

Virgin Hotels is opening its first European hotel this year – and you can book to be one of the first guests to stay at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh when it opens in June.

Situated in the landmark India Buildings in Edinburgh’s Old Town, just a stone’s throw from Edinburgh Castle, the hotel has 222 Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites, as well as multiple dining and drinking outlets, all with their own unique space and distinct design. This includes Commons Club, Virgin Hotels’ flagship restaurant and bar that acts as a modern-day social club, and Eve, a vibrant all-day dining space, offering a progressive approach to late-night entertainment in Edinburgh. Virgin Hotels Edinburgh also has a rooftop sanctuary with unobstructed views of Edinburgh Castle.

The Chambers offer a welcoming space to relax after a day exploring the Scottish capital. They feature Virgin Hotels’ signature layout with two distinct spaces. The Dressing Room includes a full vanity, enough closet space for two, a make-up desk with a well-lit mirror, an extra-large shower and toiletries by Arran of Scotland. A sliding door separates it from The Lounges, which features Virgin Hotels’ patented ergonomically designed bed, a red SMEG mini-fridge stocked with a curated selection of local products, television and ample outlets for smartphones, laptops and any other devices you might travel with.

Guests have plenty of choice when selecting a Chamber or Suite, with 15 unique categories including the signature suite, Richard’s Flat, which features beautifully restored architectural details and is furnished with contemporary pieces in order to create a home from home feeling. There’s even a Kasbah Tamadot Suite, a nod to Virgin Limited Edition’s property in the Atlas Mountains, which has a secret second-floor lounge tented in traditional Moroccan fabrics.

James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels, said: “Edinburgh is such an iconic city and we’re thrilled it will be the home of the first Virgin Hotels in the UK and across Europe. Through dynamic contextual design and neighbourhood-centric influences, the new hotel will be a cultural city hub, with a design that sustains the building’s heritage while adding a vibrant, new style to the area.”

Guests can sign up for Virgin Hotels’ loyalty programme The Know, which gives them a personalised hotel experience, access to room upgrades, member rates, special events and a complimentary cocktail hour in Commons Club. Members of The Know also get access to Virgin Hotels’ app, Lucy, which controls everything in the Chamber from lighting, temperature and the TV to room service and even opening the rooms without a key.

Bookings for the brand new Virgin Hotels Edinburgh are open now for stays from 1 June 2022. What are you waiting for? Book your stay today.