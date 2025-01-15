Become a Points Million Air with Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Status match to Flying Club Silver or Gold and win 1 million Virgin Points.

Virgin Atlantic is launching a limited time status match offer giving five lucky UK-based customers the opportunity to win 1,000,000 Virgin Points and become a points ‘million air.’

Customers who status match to Virgin Atlantic Silver or Gold between today and 14 February 2025 will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win 1 million points which is the equivalent to 10 Upper Class Saver Reward seats to New York City, Atlanta or Washington DC*. As Virgin Points never expire, customers can plan their holidays for years to come, drawing on their points balance at a time that suits them.

Virgin Atlantic’s status match programme allows customers in the top tier of 11 airlines – British Airways, Air Canada, Air India, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Hawaiian, Iberia, Lufthansa, South African Airways, United Airlines – the opportunity to receive the equivalent status on Virgin Atlantic. To become Flying Club Gold, customers need to have a future revenue or redemption flight booked with Virgin Atlantic or one of our codeshare partners in either Premium or Upper Class while those matching to Silver will need to have a future revenue or redemption flight booked with Virgin Atlantic or one of our codeshare partners in any cabin. Customers must not have held Flying Club status in the last five years using status match.*

Anthony Woodman, Vice President, Flying Club & CRM, Virgin Atlantic, commented;

“Our Flying Club status match makes it easy for customers who are not feeling the love from their existing airline to experience the award-winning hospitality of Virgin Atlantic. We’re delighted to go one step further by making five lucky winners points ‘million airs’ – a flying start into the world of Flying Club.”

Virgin Atlantic has recently seen a significant increase in members booking reward seats, following its announcement that Flying Club members can now use Virgin Points to pay for any seat on the plane on any date. The innovation is designed to offer absolute choice and flexibility for its loyal customers, with the price of seats varying in line with demand, in a similar way to standard tickets.

Virgin Atlantic has a history of innovation for its most loyal Flying Club members. In 2020 Flying Club became the first loyalty programme in the world to award tier points on reward flights. In 2021 Virgin Red launched, bringing together the Virgin ecosystem to recognise and reward customer loyalty to the brand. Following the launch of Virgin Red, Virgin Points no longer expire and can be spent on a variety of rewards across both Flying Club and Virgin Red, from cinema tickets and hot drinks to flights and extraordinary experiences. In 2023 Flying Club started offering all members – not just elite tiers – free seat selection with a Virgin Atlantic Holiday, followed by boarding first in Economy.

In 2023, Virgin Atlantic joined SkyTeam as the alliance’s first and only UK airline giving Flying Club members more opportunities to earn Virgin Points and Tier Points across all 18 global airlines including Delta Air Lines, Air France, KLM, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, and Aeromexico, accelerating both their rewards and tier status. Additionally, Flying Club members will be able to redeem hard-earned points on SkyTeam member airlines. Additionally, Silver Card holders are recognised as SkyTeam Elite Members, whilst the airline’s Gold Card members have become Elite Plus. SkyTeam Elite Plus, First and Business Class customers enjoy SkyPriority services including priority check in, baggage handling and boarding. Extra baggage allowance is offered to both Elite and Elite Plus members.

* Taxes, fees and charges apply. The price of reward seats is variable and will be displayed at the time of booking. Example is for travel on a reward seat at the Maximum Saver reward seat price in standard season, subject to availability and will not necessarily be available in every cabin or on every flight. Full Flying Club Terms and Conditions can be found online.