An artful approach to social distancing at Virgin Hotels Dallas

Virgin Hotels Dallas is taking an artful approach to welcoming guests, while still encouraging social distancing.

As Texas moves into the next phase of partial reopening, Virgin Hotels Dallas will open an inventive new installation, Together Again: Reconnecting Through Fashion and Art.

The exhibition, launching on Friday, May 29th, has been curated by fashion consultant Kristen Cole and comprises 12 mannequins that have been styled in colourful, expressive pieces from notable fashion designers.

The designers involved include 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner, Christopher John Rogers, young designer and Vogue favourite, Marina Moscone, 2019 CFDA womenswear designer of the year nominee, Rosie Assoulin, and CFDA Swarovski nominee and milliner, Gigi Burris, along with vintage pieces from Archive Vintage.

Image from Virgin Hotels

Additional new pieces will also debut, including a collection of surreal fashion photographs throughout the Commons Club by Manolo Campion.

Other works throughout the property include a large-scale multimedia sculpture by Katie Stout, a multimedia installation from Austin-based Andy Coolquitt, and a neon and LED hanging sculpture from Texas-based Adela Andea.

Image from Virgin Hotels

Located in the Dallas Design District, Virgin Hotels Dallas wanted to do something artistic and bold to promote social distancing in the hotel, rather than removing furniture, or roping off areas – and their stunning mannequins do just that, by reducing capacity to meet the requirements.

The installation will be on view throughout the summer. Visit Virgin Hotels to find out more.