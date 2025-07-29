Afternoon Tea gets a spicy twist with Afternoon Tea-quila
This August, Virgin Atlantic is serving up a sun-soaked slice of Mexico in the heart of London, and it comes with a side of savings. In celebration of its brand-new route to Cancun, the airline is launching a limited-edition afternoon tea with a bold, mouthwatering twist.
Welcome to Afternoon Tea-quila: a two-week foodie fiesta fusing the best of British teatime with the vibrant flavours of Mexico. Think tacos, tequila and a whole lot of jalapeños – all elegantly served at Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch from 11–24 August, just in time for Afternoon Tea Week.
A taste of Cancun before you even fly
Created by Barry Vera, Executive Chef at Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch, the menu takes tastebuds on a culinary journey – from watermelon and chipotle steak sandwiches to tequila chilli macarons. Each dish is designed to surprise and delight, all with a cheeky Mexican twist.
Expect to sample treats like:
The Earl-garita – Earl Grey meets margarita in a fiery, theatrical cocktail
The Finger Fruitwich – chipotle steak between watermelon crusts
Strawburrito – grilled strawberries with lemon balm crème fraîche and dulce de leche
Bone Voyage Tacos – prawn tacos with bone marrow salsa and a tequila & lime foam finish
The Mexi-scone – cheddar and jalapeño scones topped with sticky short rib
And that’s not all. Guests will also enjoy lime curd and raspberry tartlets with tequila gel, plus classic fruit scones elevated with spiced tequila syrup clotted cream and strawberry and jalapeño jam.
Sip, dip and save
Alongside the culinary fun, Virgin Atlantic Holidays is offering up to 65% off Cancun holiday packages for those who want to take the full trip. Whether you’re planning ahead for some winter sun or craving a last-minute adventure, it’s the perfect excuse to escape to the Riviera Maya.
Bookings are now open for Virgin Atlantic’s new service to Cancun, which takes off three times a week from London Heathrow starting 19 October 2025.
Not in London? We’ve got you covered
Can’t make it to Shoreditch? You can still join the celebration:
Visit select Virgin Atlantic Holidays stores between 11–24 August and receive a mini bottle of PATRÓN EL ALTO when you book a trip to Cancun.
Relax in style at the London Heathrow Clubhouse, where exclusive PATRÓN cocktails will be served throughout the same two-week period.
Ready to book?
Afternoon Tea-quila runs daily from 1pm to 4pm, 11–24 August at Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch. Whether you're after tacos with your tea or sun on your skin, this is your sign to make it happen.