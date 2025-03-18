A sneak peek inside Virgin Voyages new entertainment line-up
Let Virgin Voyages entertain you. Ahead of its fourth ship, Brilliant Lady, hitting the seas this autumn, Virgin Voyages has released a dazzling new line-up of on board shows and entertainment.
Brilliant Lady is adding seven original productions to its repertoire, after receiving multiple awards for its current entertainment offerings from USA Today, Travel Weekly and other trusted sources. Here’s a sneak peek of some of the new shows on-board:
Up With a Twist: This new show is a supper club not for the faint-hearted. Dine in style while a live band, dancers, and world-class vocalists put a modern spin on vintage tunes. Stay for the encore — the show ends on a different note every night.
Red Hot: A celebration of the Virgin brand and the rebellious spirit of our founder, Richard Branson. Expect thrilling choreography, vintage hits from the Virgin Records vault, and gems from the video archives.
Out of Time: Take a wild ride through time, from ancient times to the roaring Twenties and into a far-distant future. Song and dance will transport you through this musical-comedy race to fix a busted time machine.
Duets: A classic, can’t-go-wrong, sit-on-a-stool-and-sing event. Soak in the ambiance of the world’s most-loved duets in a newly arranged jazz style.
Electric: This is Virgin Voyages’ take on a glow party — complete with neon clothing and UV-reactive everything. Join the jellyfish parade, smear on some face paint, and grab a selfie in the neon photobooth.
Scarlet Night (reimagined): It’s a Sailor favourite; the signature evening on every Virgin Voyages itinerary. It’s the night that brings everyone on board together, dressed in red, and hot to go. Now, Virgin Voyages is updating Scarlet Night to give you fresh choreography, original songs, and new memories.
Watch Virgin Voyages’ CEO, Nirmal Saverimuttu, CMO, Nathan Rosenberg, and Richard Kilman, VP of Entertainment, discuss their vision, their innovative concepts, and what it takes to deliver world-class entertainment at sea.
Stay tuned for more entertainment reveals as the ship’s maiden voyage approaches. Brilliant Lady will hit the shores of New York this autumn with itineraries through the Northeast and Canada.