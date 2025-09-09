25 years of Virgin Australia: the story of the fastest growing Virgin company of all time

Brisbane to Sydney. August 31, 2000.

Virgin Australia (then called Virgin Blue) took to the skies for the very first time. 25 years on, and the airline is soaring higher than ever - having flown more than 200 million guests across the clouds. Here’s a closer look at the fastest growing Virgin company of all time…

The spark for an Australian airline came from unusual circumstances. Richard Branson was in the pub with Brett Godfrey, who scribbled down the details on a beer mat. Brett was the chief financial officer for Virgin Express, which was our European carrier in the 90s and 00s.

In that moment, people were being ripped off by the duopoly that Qantas and Ansett had on the market. Forever intrigued by a David vs Goliath story, Richard and Brett began brainstorming ways to bring a low-cost carrier model to Australia. Richard said, ‘screw it, let’s do it’, and things moved fast.

Following in Virgin Atlantic’s footsteps - the airline started small with just two aircraft flying between Brisbane and Sydney. Through consistent innovation, a cheeky attitude, competitive spirit, and that intangible Virgin magic - Virgin Blue evolved into Virgin Australia, and into Australia’s largest carrier (by domestic market share).

As with all Virgin companies, it’s the people who set the brand apart. Indeed, the first Virgin Blue job ad said: “If you’ve got purple hair and you’re working in a butcher’s shop and you can still smile after a tough day, you’re the kind of cabin crew we’re looking for...”

That attitude has held its own for 25 years now. In fact, some of Virgin Australia’s team members have been with us since day dot. Meet Julie, Jack & Shane (a father and son duo), Rob, Kellie, Nicole, Stu, and Carmello - each with their own story, memories, and dedication that have helped make Virgin Australia what it is today.

Being a force for good in the world has been essential for Virgin Australia. Take its partnership with the Starlight Children’s Foundation for example. 15 years in and Virgin Australia has granted the wishes of 3,000 seriously ill children - sprinkling magic where it's needed most.

Just like its counterpart in the Atlantic, Virgin Australia has a restless spirit for innovation, challenging the status quo, and never resting on its laurels. It’s investing $400 million into transforming its operations, upgrading its fleet, introducing more fuel-efficient aircrafts such as the Embraer E190‑E2 jets, expanding its network, reestablishing its long-haul presence through its partnership with Qatar Airways, and - most importantly - will soon become the first Australian carrier to allow pets on-board.

And let's not forget loyalty. Virgin Australia’s Velocity Frequent Flyer program has more than 13 million members, and they are constantly raising the bar of what a loyalty program looks like.

25 years on, and Virgin Australia continues to make the skies just that little bit more wonderful.

Check them out.