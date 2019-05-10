Virgin Galactic is moving to New Mexico

I remember getting a call in 2005 from our brand new Virgin Galactic team in London to say that they had just had a terrific meeting with a New Mexico delegation about basing our future spaceflight operations in the state. As far as I recall the basic pitch was: the sun always shines (well almost always), the first mile to space is free and you can more or less fly when you want to. The team said we had all been invited to go and meet Governor Bill Richardson, and I said – screw it let’s do it.

A couple of weeks later, to my surprise and delight, I found myself having my very own Trippe/Allen conversation. Governor Richardson extended his hand and said: “If you’ll bring us a spaceline, we’ll build you a spaceport.” And as I extended my own hand and shook his, I replied: “If you’ll build us a spaceport, we’ll bring you a spaceline.”

We then jumped into a helicopter and landed in the middle of a desert. It was certainly beautiful but there was definitely no spaceport – there actually weren’t even any roads. There was, however, a scaffolding pole stuck in the ground. Governor Richardson said: “This will be the middle of the hanger, which will be able to hold five of your spaceships and two carrier aircraft.” As I looked around, I felt some trepidation at the sheer magnitude of the task ahead, but was encouraged and excited by the strong vision for the future that radiated from the teams.