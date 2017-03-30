I'm excited to reveal that on May 2nd I will be launching the world’s first dyslexic sperm bank in London.

Why? Up until very recently some sperm banks have rejected donors that have dyslexia. To me, this is absurd when you think that some of the most successful people in the world are dyslexic. Rather than being seen as a weakness, dyslexia should be seen as a strength.

As I know from first-hand experience, school can be tough if you don’t get the right help. But I think it’s important to not let it hold you back. Dyslexia has been a massive help for me personally; it makes me think creatively and laterally, two major factors that helped me create Virgin and build a global brand.

Dyslexia is a different way of thinking, not a disadvantage and it shouldn’t stop young people from achieving success and striving to make their dreams a reality. Just look at what these amazing dyslexic people have achieved…

Image by Made by Dyslexia

I stored my sperm when I was 30 and am one among hundreds of dyslexics taking part in the world’s first dyslexic-only sperm bank.

Image by Virgin.com

Dyslexic people from all walks of life - including scientists, artists, astronauts, athletes, mathematicians, actors, doctors, musicians and entrepreneurs – have been kind enough to donate so far.

Look out for more information on the world’s first dyslexic-only sperm bank – coming soon.