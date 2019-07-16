Working out plastic bottle free with Virgin Sport, JUST Water and Will Smith

Good luck to everyone running the inaugural ASICS London 10K on the streets of London this Sunday.

I’m incredibly excited that Virgin Sport will be partnering with JUST Goods at the race to eliminate 19,000 single-use plastic water bottles.

Image from Kami White

JUST Goods, which was founded by Jaden Smith and supported by Will Smith, will be providing fully recyclable JUST Water cartons at the finish line.

An additional 40,000 plastic bottles will be removed from the route and replaced with fully recyclable paper cups, while the race will be the first Virgin Sport event to replace plastic kit bags with long-life natural cotton tote bags.

This is all part of our mission to make all our running events plastic bottle free in 2019, eliminating half a million single-use plastic bottles from our courses.

Image from Virgin Sport

Speaking of missions, Will Smith sent a motivational message to all of the ASICS London 10K runners – and called me out to get active too. Well, I had to rise to his challenge, as you can see in this video.

I’m sure it’s going to be a brilliant day at the ASICS London 10k, with a fast-paced route through the heart of London, live entertainment on route, fan hubs and post-race festivities in central London.

The very best of luck to everybody running and getting involved with the ASICS London 10k, And remember, even if you fall flat on your face – at least you’re moving forward!