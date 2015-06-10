Why Virgin is extending shared parental leave

I’m very proud that Virgin Management has introduced a new initiative giving all employees in our London and Geneva offices a year’s full pay for shared parental leave.

It was great to see the UK government introduce the new Shared Parental Leave legislation this year, but we wanted to take it a step further by giving all Virgin Management employees with four years or more service, enhanced shared parental leave pay up to 100 per cent of salary for 52 weeks.

If you take care of your employees they will take care of your business. That is a philosophy that has served us well for more than four decades, and is the foundation of everything we do at Virgin.

Image by Owen Buggy

As a father and now a grandfather to three wonderful grandchildren, I know how magical the first year of a child’s life is but also how much hard work it takes. Being able to spend as much time as possible with your loved ones is absolutely vital, especially early on.

I’m delighted that we can offer this support to our staff so that they can enjoy parental leave to the full as we continue our work in changing business for good. It follows our introduction of unlimited leave for all Virgin Management staff, which is working very well so far.

Health and wellbeing in the workplace should play a critical part in every company’s thinking. The more you support your staff, the happier and healthier your business will be.