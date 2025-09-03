Welcome to New York, Virgin Voyages

Start spreading the news - Brilliant Lady is in the Big Apple.

Virgin Voyages’ newest ship has hit the high seas and reached the big city - and I was so happy to be on-board as she made her way into New York for the very first time.

After an epic voyage, suddenly the NYC skyline came into view. We climbed up to the top of the ship for a prime view as we passed the Statue of Liberty, and joined our brilliant crew and sailors to be serenaded with a unique New York medley – Frank Sinatra, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z, and Taylor Swift.

Then, as someone quite fond of a sea shanty, what better way to make an entrance than a pub choir with a three-part harmony, singing ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ by Queen. I put on Queen’s first concert in Hyde Park many years ago, so it was a real full circle moment. Virgin Voyages has arrived, and they really are unstoppable.

The fourth ship in Virgin Voyages’ fleet has learned from the best of our first three and made it even better. It has been built to traverse the Panama Canal and navigate the stunning landscapes of Alaska. Inside, there’s a delicioso new restaurant called Rojo by Razzle Dazzle run by award-winning chefs, Justin Severino and Nate Hobart, and you can taste their passion for authentic, elevated Spanish food from the first bite. Nothing makes me happier than being sat at a lively dinner table, sharing food and fun with the people I love.

One of the things I’m most proud of about Virgin Voyages is that every detail is crafted from customer feedback. The company is living proof that if you listen to what customers want, and use it re-write the playbook, everything will fall into place. I carry my notebook around the ship and pass on feedback to our crew – today it was the ice bath in the spa needing to be a little icier.

It also helps to have the best people in the world working for you, which Virgin Voyages certainly do, from the service team to the Happenings Cast. The entertainment on-board Brilliant Lady adds another layer of magic to the ship. We saw absolutely unmissable new shows with productions that match anything on Broadway, from decadent supper clubs turned into comedic murder mysteries to circus discos and acrobatic renditions of Romeo and Juliet.

Our team really lives by the mantra ‘be the reason someone smiles today’. This is how Virgin Voyages keep winning award after award - including being crowned the #1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line at the 2025 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards… for the 3rd year in a row! What’s more, they received a score of 94.80 - the highest score of its category in 30 years.

Beyond the beautiful restaurants, sparkly entertainment, rooftop running tracks, and mermaid-inspired spas - what makes Virgin Voyages so intangibly special is the people. As I made my way through the ship, playing chess, eating ice-cream and drinking lots of tea with the crew on-board, I was reminded how they are the beating heart of the ship.

New York has always been a special city for Virgin, from driving tanks through Times Square with Virgin Cola to iconic bands playing at Virgin Megastores. As Virgin Voyages entered New York - with Virgin Atlantic planes soaring overhead, and Virgin Hotels lighting up midtown - I couldn’t help but wonder: “Is this a Virgin state of mind?”

Today, Virgin Voyages completed our fleet and celebrated a moment that will leave a legacy far beyond our ships. As we entered New York, with our crew and sailors singing as one, it was truly brilliant.