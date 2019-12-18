Visiting Virgin Radio Dubai

It was great to drop by Virgin Radio Dubai and catch up with Brent Black on air and get in the festive spirit.

I had just come from India and we talked about our plans for Virgin Hyperloop for the Mumbai to Pune route, and how it will shorten journey times from around four to five hours (depending on rush hour) to 35 minutes. It’s such an exciting opportunity for the region which will have huge economic benefits – and best of all, the project is privately funded.

The Virgin Group has had a hugely exciting 2019 and has a busy year to look forward to in 2020. We also caught up on all the wonderful progress that’s been made, from sending five astronauts to space with Virgin Galactic, to opening new Virgin Hotels in Dallas and San Francisco, to ramping up excitement for the launch of Virgin Voyages next year.

Image from Virgin Radio Dubai

Brent heard that I enjoy a cup of tea and was kind enough to get me some teabags and milk. I set about making my tea as we had a chat on air, and he poked fun at the fact that I added my milk before taking out the teabag (I can’t be the only person who does this?)

It was such a joy to talk to Brent – he’s such a natural and really got me in a great mood for the rest of the day. I’ve just cut lots my hair off and I couldn’t help but notice his fantastic style (maybe I’ll try that in 2020!).

After we’d had a chat, Brent cranked up the Christmas tunes and we set about decorating their Christmas tree. We had a great laugh getting tangled up in the lights and tinsel and trying to get the star to stay on top of the tree.

I had such a lovely time and I’m really proud that Virgin Radio Dubai is the UAE’s number one hit music station across all languages and stations – it’s so easy to see why!