Visiting Spaceport America

It was wonderful to visit the Virgin Galactic team at Spaceport America in New Mexico, the world’s first purpose-built commercial spaceport.

Virgin Galactic

Spaceport America is perhaps the most awe-inspiring building I’ve had the privilege of seeing, it’s otherworldly shape rising up out of the beautiful desert landscape, hinting at the wonder that lies within.

I’ve visited Spaceport America before, but this was my first trip since the Virgin Galactic team moved in. They are making excellent progress as they work towards completing the Spaceport. I got chance to enjoy a tour of the facilities, from the Gaia lounge - the social hub of the spaceport – to mission control, to the hangar where our mothership VMS Eve was waiting to roll out for a test flight that day.

Image by Jack Brockway

I looked around Mission Control and spent time chatting to many of the team, from the astronauts to the baristas. I’m looking forward to seeing the third floor Astronaut Lounge, which is due to be unveiled later this year too.

It’s a magical place, which I’m sure our Future Astronauts and their families are going to love. The spaceport is the ideal place to begin one’s transformational journey to become a commercial astronaut.

Image by Virgin Galactic

I left feeling even more excited about my own spaceflight - I can’t wait to do the astronaut walk wearing my Virgin Galactic spacesuit.