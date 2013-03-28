Virgin launches glass-bottomed plane

I'm thrilled to announce that Virgin has created another world-first with the introduction of the technology required to produce the worlds first glass-bottomed plane. This technological innovation coincides with the start of Virgin Atlantic Airways first ever domestic service to Scotland.

In 1984 we started the wonderful airline that is Virgin Atlantic. I am incredibly proud of yet another aviation breakthrough which has been years in the making. I cant wait to experience the first flight for myself with my family and other natural born explorers.

Image by Virgin Atlantic

2012 was a year of celebrating what is brilliant about Great Britain and Im excited that in 2013 we are continuing this uplifting spirit by developing an experience that will enable Little Red passengers to appreciate the beauty of the British landscape. And with an unrivalled view of Scotland I hope this gives Scottish tourism an even bigger boost.

Image by Virgin Atlantic

We hope to trial the glass bottom technology with other Virgin airlines in time and have asked other Virgin companies to support this innovative trial and launch our new domestic Scottish route. This really is a team effort from all corners of Virgin.