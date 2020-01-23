Virgin Hotels will paint Las Vegas red

How thrilling to visit Virgin Hotels Las Vegas as the team get ready to shake up the scene in the entertainment capital of the world.

Image from Virgin Hotels

While we still have a way to go to complete our renovation, the first thing you notice about the space is what a big space and even bigger opportunity it represents. Reconceptualised and revitalised from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino we have taken over, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will include 60,000 square feet of fully-renovated casinos, over five acres of luxe upgraded outdoor space and pools, new world-class restaurants, lounges and bars, as well as 130,000 square feet of remodeled meeting, event and convention spaces.

Image from Virgin Hotels

It’s our unique Chambers that had me most excited on this visit, as I got my first look at a couple of the 1504 unique Chambers and Suites. I got to try out the patented bed and relax with a quick cuppa on the sofa too. We can only show you this teaser for now, but for those of you who have already enjoyed Virgin Hotels Chambers in Chicago, San Francisco and Dallas, these take our innovative design and in-room technology even further.

Image from Virgin Hotels

It was great having managing director Mary Giuliano show us around, and wonderful saying hello many of the brilliant team here. I was fortunate to meet Marcy and Andy, the original first employees at the hotel, who just happen to be a married couple too.

Being the Hard Rock Hotel, there is currently plenty of Virgin history around the place, and as I took a look around I found my old friend Peter Gabriel’s suit on the wall (I remember when we made that video!) Next, I grabbed a drink and saw one of The Sex Pistols legendary tour posters behind me. As the flyer explained, tickets to the gigs were available from Virgin Records Manchester, Virgin Records Liverpool and Virgin Records Plymouth.

Image from Greg Rose

Speaking of concerts, we also took a look in The Joint, an incredible music venue that is part of the hotel, which we’re so excited to turn into a fantastic new Virgin space. I can’t wait to create some new unforgettable memories for people as we push our brand into the future.

Image from Greg Rose

Las Vegas has long held a special place in my heart. Virgin Atlantic, and previously Virgin America, have enjoyed flying to Las Vegas for years and I’ve always known that Virgin Hotels could thrive there as well. I’m really looking forward to painting the town Virgin red.