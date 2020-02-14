A Valentine for Virgin Voyages

Today is a very special day for all the Virgin family as we take delivery of Scarlet Lady, Virgin Voyages’ very first ship. It’s been an incredible journey over the past few years building the ship and creating an experience that we’re sure is going to be the most magical on the seven seas.

Image from Virgin Voyages

As our milestone moment just so happens to fall on Valentine’s Day, and as we’re all very much in love with our new ship, I couldn’t resist writing a Valentine’s poem (and reading it too!) Head over to Instagram to watch it.

Scarlet is red

The ocean is blue

Here’s our new ship

Ready for you!

Image from Virgin.com

The Virgin Voyages team have created a unique Adult-by-Design ship that I really believe marks a turning point in what cruises can be. As we like to say, we didn’t build a cruise: we built a voyage. Take a look at my sneak peek of the ship below - I can’t wait to see what you all think of her too.

Virgin Voyages has also announced it is offsetting its direct climate change emissions through the purchase of carbon offsets. This commitment makes the brand the first cruise line to become carbon-neutral for its direct emissions footprint from its first day of commercial operation. I’m so proud that as we start this exciting journey, we also bring to life Virgin Voyages’ commitment to preserving the ocean and the first of many steps towards a net zero carbon future.

Head over to Virgin Voyages on social to see all the latest as Scarlet Lady gets her sea legs, look out for our showcase tour coming soon, everywhere from Dover to Liverpool and New York to Miami. And, of course, go to Virgin Voyages to book your cruise now.

Happy Valentine’s Day!