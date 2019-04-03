Unveiling Virgin Trains USA

Introducing the newest member of the Virgin family: Virgin Trains USA. I’m delighted to be in Miami to share the first visuals for Virgin Trains USA and unveil Virgin MiamiCentral, our new hub for all things transportation, leisure and business in downtown Miami.

Image from Virgin Trains USA

It was a pleasure joining Virgin Trains USA President Patrick Goddard and the team for this milestone moment for the brand. For those who haven’t been introduced, Virgin Trains USA is the only privately owned and operated intercity passenger rail service in the United States. It currently connects Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, and we expect to service Orlando and Tampa, and between Las Vegas and Southern California, in the future.

Spending time with the Virgin Trains USA team, I can see we have a passionate, purposeful business that is going from strength to strength. We had a great chat in the office, discussing everything from the rich history of train travel to the exciting future of space travel. Then it was off to Virgin MiamiCentral for the big unveiling.

Image from Virgin Trains USA

Thank you to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami-Dade County Commissioner and Chair of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority Esteban Bovo, Jr. for joining us and sharing their thoughts on the exciting future of transportation and Virgin Trains USA too.

I loved spending some time in Virgin MiamiCentral, a first-of-its-kind lifestyle destination that combines transit, dining, entertainment, living and business. Whether it’s connecting to multiple transport services, or enjoying the superb retail and dining venues, it’s going to be a unique destination for millions of people. I’m looking forward to getting a sneak peek at Central Fare, a collection of restaurants and bars within the development, which we’ll be unveiling soon.

Image from Virgin Trains USA

What a delight seeing the Virgin Atlantic takeover in the lounge too, as well as the Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Holidays and Virgin Voyages teams joining the fun. We really are one big Virgin Family and that’s certainly the case here in Miami.

There was also time to try out the train service, hopping on board in Miami - yes, I had my ticket! – and trying out the service for myself. But it wasn’t all rest and relaxation for yours truly. After chatting with the team, I rolled my sleeves up and handed out some cups of tea for our guests onboard (okay, I may have had a few cuppas myself too!) Watch the video here.

We’ll be sure to add some more Virgin touches as we add some longer journeys to the service, with new food options and exciting entertainment to make the journeys even smoother and more enjoyable.

Image from Virgin Trains USA

As Patrick said, mobility is key as the region and population grow - and we are meeting the demand. Virgin has a long history of changing industries for the better and inspiring enduring loyalty through outstanding customer experience. Today marks the first step in that journey with Virgin Trains USA. I’m very excited to see the transformation of our service and the plans for the next phase of the project to Orlando.