Ukraine: defending freedom with Oleksandr Usyk

Ukraine’s fight is not just for its own future, but for the ideals of freedom and democracy everywhere. What a privilege to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, a fellow United24 Ambassador, and Superhumans co-founder and CEO Olga Rudnieva, and countless others who are helping to keep the world’s attention on Ukraine.

Since Russia’s invasion, the Ukrainian people have paid a terrible price. They’ve sacrificed their limbs, homes, and lives to defend their sovereignty and protect the rule of law. I cannot say this often enough: their struggle is our struggle. Putin’s war must end, and on terms acceptable to Ukraine. Until that day comes, we all have a role to play in rebuilding what has been destroyed.

Eddy's story | Ukraine: Defending Freedom

I proudly took part in the launch of a new campaign supported by Virgin Unite and Bridgeway Foundation, Ukraine: Defending Freedom. The Florence Nightingale statue in London was transformed for the launch, with Nightingale’s iconic lamp replaced with a Superhumans prosthetic limb, in the colours of the Ukrainian flag – a powerful symbol of the tragic impact of the war on Ukraine’s people.

Nightingale’s work during the Crimean War (a war that took place in present-day Ukraine) improved sanitation and hospital conditions for the region and is regarded as pivotal in the history of nursing. The Superhumans transformation was a powerful nod to the impact she had on the people of the region, and to the courage and sacrifice of those defending Ukrainian freedom today.

Ukraine: Defending Freedom | Image by Harry Kinnaird/Virgin

Ukraine: Defending Freedom shares powerful stories from courageous individuals who have lost limbs in the war and who are now rebuilding their lives thanks to the pioneering work of the Superhumans Center. By learning more about these incredible people and stories, you’ll be closer to truly appreciating the impact of this devastating war.

The World Bank estimates the cost of Ukraine’s reconstruction at half a trillion dollars. 40% of Ukraine remains contaminated with landmines. The work of the Superhumans Center is vital for addressing these challenges. Their trauma hospitals in Ukraine offer state-of-the-art prosthetics, reconstructive surgery, and rehabilitation to civilians and soldiers alike.

Since the full-scale invasion began, Superhumans has treated more than 2,600 patients, fitted more than 1,600 prosthetics, and performed more than 1,300 surgeries. With at least 80,000 people in Ukraine now in need of prosthetic limbs (a number growing by 15% each year) the work of Superhumans could not be more important.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Virgin Unite has worked closely with partners including the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, The Bridgeway Foundation, Superhumans, and the Global Empowerment Mission – all bringing critical relief and long-term rebuilding efforts to life. Their ongoing and unrelenting commitment to this cause has been an inspiration to me.

Ukraine: Defending Freedom | Image by Harry Kinnaird/Virgin

Virgin Unite has also joined forces with Oleksandr Usyk’s foundation to support the construction of four new residential buildings in safer parts of Ukraine – providing homes for families who have lost everything.

It was an honour to join Usyk, a true champion both in and out of the ring, who is using his voice and platform to advocate for his fellow Ukrainians. Together, we thanked the British people for their unwavering support and reminded everyone that this war is far from over.

It’s easy, from a distance, to feel fatigue or helplessness. But we cannot look away. Freedom is never free, and Ukraine is paying the cost on all our behalf. Let’s keep standing together for Ukraine.