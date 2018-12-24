'Twas the night before Christmas on Necker Island

Tofu and I thought we’d put a special Necker spin on a festive classic – hope you enjoy!

'twas the night before Christmas, when all across Necker

Not a creature was stirring, not even a lemur;

The stockings were hung in the Great House with care,

In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there;

Our grandkids were nestled all snug in their beds,

While festive flamingos danced in their heads;

And Joan in her scarf, and I in my cap,

Had just settled down for a long winter's nap,

When out on the beach there arose such a clatter,

I sprang from the hammock to see what was the matter?

Away to the window I flew like a flash,

Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.

When, what to my wondering eyes should appear,

On a miniature kiteboard, eight tiny reindeer,

With a little old driver, so lively and quick,

I knew in a moment it must be St. Nick.

We danced with the reindeer by the ocean blue

And there, in a twinkling, was our puppy Tofu

I shook St. Nick’s hand and couldn’t help smile

That he made the journey to our beautiful isle

He sprang to his sleigh with a fanciful skip

And away they all flew like a silver spaceship

But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight,

HAPPY CHRISTMAS TO ALL, AND TO ALL A GOODNIGHT!