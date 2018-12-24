'Twas the night before Christmas on Necker Island
Tofu and I thought we’d put a special Necker spin on a festive classic – hope you enjoy!
'twas the night before Christmas, when all across Necker
Not a creature was stirring, not even a lemur;
The stockings were hung in the Great House with care,
In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there;
Our grandkids were nestled all snug in their beds,
While festive flamingos danced in their heads;
And Joan in her scarf, and I in my cap,
Had just settled down for a long winter's nap,
When out on the beach there arose such a clatter,
I sprang from the hammock to see what was the matter?
Away to the window I flew like a flash,
Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.
When, what to my wondering eyes should appear,
On a miniature kiteboard, eight tiny reindeer,
With a little old driver, so lively and quick,
I knew in a moment it must be St. Nick.
We danced with the reindeer by the ocean blue
And there, in a twinkling, was our puppy Tofu
I shook St. Nick’s hand and couldn’t help smile
That he made the journey to our beautiful isle
He sprang to his sleigh with a fanciful skip
And away they all flew like a silver spaceship
But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight,
HAPPY CHRISTMAS TO ALL, AND TO ALL A GOODNIGHT!