Turning back the clock with Mike Oldfield

Join yours truly and Mike Oldfield as we take a trip down memory lane.

It was delightful travelling to the Bahamas to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Tubular Bells with Mike Oldfield. After a special version of Tubular Bells at his kids’ school we went back to his home and over a bottle of wine, or two, or three, reminisced about the past.

Mike reminded me how he became the first artist on our new record label and I pondered whether, without Tubular Bells, would Virgin Galactic be taking people up into space this year? It was a real Sliding Doors moment – if he hadn’t left his demo tape with us and we hadn’t listened to it, how different our paths might have been.

We also spoke about how Mike went into his shell after he made Tubular Bells, what it was like performing at the London 2012 Opening Ceremony, and how we have both changed over the years (for the better I hope!) Watch it all in the video above.

As you can see at the end of the film, one thing that hasn’t changed is Mike is still making breath-taking music.

His new record, Man On The Rocks, is released today. I heartily recommend you take a listen.