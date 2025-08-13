Three ingredients for an adventurous life

People often ask me how I balance work and life. My answer is simple: I don’t. It’s all living and I try and find joy in everything I do. Business is life, and life is business. I’ve never separated the two, because I’ve always found ways of having fun at work. When you’re no longer enjoying, it’s time to move on.

Image by Thierry Boccon-Gibod

I didn’t learn this in a classroom. I’m a proud graduate of what I call the University of Life. I’ve always believed in learning by doing – and by falling flat on your face from time to time. Being dyslexic, traditional education never suited me. I’ve always liked thinking creatively, problem-solving, and being curious about the world around me.

Over the years, I’ve discovered there are three ingredients you need to thrive – whether you’re running a global brand, launching a startup, or just trying to live a more joyful and meaningful life.

1. Stay fit, for your future self

Health and fitness is the foundation of everything. It is the biggest thing you can do to invest in your own future. I eat well because I want the 75-year-old version of me to feel like he’s still 20. I stay fit so I can outrun my grandkids… or, at least, keep up!

Ask yourself a question: What do you want your life to look like when you’re 60, 70, 80?

Branson Family

Staying active sharpens your mind, boosts your energy, and gives you the stamina to pursue your passions. There’s so much joy to be found in movement. Whether it's a daily walk, swimming, or tennis… movement fuels momentum. And in business, momentum is everything.

Living well is a leadership strategy. When you feel good, you think clearly. When you’re balanced, brave, and fit, the big ideas come more easily. You lead with confidence, you make smarter decisions, and you inspire others to do the same.

Start now. I promise you, your future self will thank you.

2. Think like an adventurer

Life is the greatest adventure there is. Every day is a privilege. Every new idea is a mountain waiting to be climbed. Bravery isn’t about being fearless – it’s about being bold enough to try. I’ve lived by the quote: “The brave might not live forever, but the cautious do not live at all.” I’ve always approached leadership with an explorer’s mindset: be curious, take risks, and embrace the unknown. This ‘screw it, let’s do it’ attitude has led to some of the most exciting moments of my life, and some of our greatest Virgin successes.

Image from Mark Greenberg

3. Never stop trying new things

If life is starting to feel a bit samey and there’s a bit too much routine – try something new. I can honestly say that nothing good in my life has ever happened from the safety of my comfort zone. It’s all those moments where you feel challenged, where you think ‘oh no, maybe this wasn’t such a good idea’. If you can get through this stage of doubt and make it out the other side, I promise you, this is where the good stuff happens.

If you need a little inspiration, the theme for my autobiographies (now available as an audiobook!) is all about how we should never lose the thrill of trying something new for the first time.

Tomas Jenkins

Embrace the feeling of the unknown and don’t give in to the fear. You can start small with trying new things: try volunteering, go to a library, try a new class or skill nearby. The world is waiting for you to discover it.